The 6 Factors That Actually Define Mental Well-Being (It’s Not Just Happiness)
Ask ten people what it means to be “mentally well,” and you’ll get ten slightly different answers. One person may say it’s about feeling happy. Another could talk about resilience. Someone else will likely mention therapy, or sleep, or cutting back on stress.
None of them are wrong. But none of them quite capture the full picture either.
That ambiguity has subtly shaped how we approach mental health for years. It’s why one app tracks mood, another tracks habits, and a third focuses on relationships. Everyone is circling the same idea, but from different angles.
Now, a new study1 published in Nature Mental Health is trying to fix that. And it doesn’t just define what good mental health actually means, it gives you a more useful way to think about your own mental health day to day.
Inside the landmark study defining positive mental health
What actually counts as good mental health? This is the question the researchers at the University of Adelaide sought to answer.
Instead of running a typical experiment, they used a Delphi method, which is essentially structured consensus-building among experts. They recruited 122 specialists across 11 disciplines, including psychology, psychiatry, public health, sociology, and even philosophy. Then they put them through three rounds of surveys.
In the first round, experts evaluated 26 potential “dimensions” of mental well-being pulled from previous research. In later rounds, they refined, debated, and re-rated those dimensions, including suggesting new ones and distinguishing between what defines mental health versus what influences it.
The bar for agreement was high. A dimension needed at least 75% consensus to make the cut. By the end, 19 dimensions qualified. But six rose to the top with over 90% agreement, effectively becoming the core blueprint for what positive mental health looks like.
The 6 factors that define mental well-being
The strongest signals weren’t about productivity, income, or even physical health. The six factors that experts overwhelmingly agreed define positive mental health were:
- Meaning and purpose
- Life satisfaction
- Self-acceptance
- Connection
- Autonomy
- Happiness
At first glance, this list probably feels obvious. But look closer, and it starts to challenge a few things we tend to assume. For one, happiness made the list, but it didn’t dominate it. It’s just one piece of a broader system. You can feel off on a given day and still be mentally well if the other pieces are in place.
Even more surprising, factors like physical health, financial stability, and coping strategies didn’t make the definition. That doesn’t mean they’re not important (they absolutely are). They just fall into a different category. They help shape your mental health, but they aren’t the experience of it.
That distinction is more useful than it sounds. It’s the difference between the conditions that support your well-being and the actual experience of being well.
Improving your own mental health
This framework pushes you to think about mental health a little differently. It isn’t a single dial you turn up or down. Rather, it’s a system of interconnected levers. Some are internal, like how you talk to yourself. Others are about your environment, like your relationships or how much control you feel over your day.
Once you look at it that way, it opens up a more practical way to check in with yourself. If you’ve been feeling off, instead of defaulting to “Why am I unhappy?” you might ask:
- Do I feel connected to people right now?
- Am I making choices that actually feel like mine?
- Does my life feel meaningful, even in small ways?
Chances are, not everything is off at once. You might feel disconnected but still have a strong sense of purpose. Or you might feel a little lost, but still really supported by the people around you. Those things can exist at the same time, even if we don’t always expect them to.
The takeaway
Mental well-being isn’t about chasing happiness or trying to eliminate every bad day. It’s about having enough in place, like supportive relationships, a sense of direction, and a way of living that actually feels like you, so that when things do feel hard, you’re not completely thrown off.
In practice, that usually looks a lot simpler than we make it. Maybe it’s focusing on one area instead of trying to fix everything at once. Reaching out to a friend you’ve been meaning to text. Making a small decision that reflects what you want, not what you think you should do. And sometimes, it’s as simple as recognizing what’s already going right, even if you’ve been overlooking it.