This Tea Is Unmatched For Beating Cravings & Revving Up Metabolism

As if those weren't enough reasons to love it (you see why I'm married to herbs?), hibiscus can be hugely helpful for urinary tract balance4 . This is due to its soothing diuretic actions. (A soothing diuretic is more gentle and nourishing than others that can strip our systems of good bacteria or hydration. Many herbs are soothing and nourishing diuretics that replenish and rebalance nutrients as they move through.) Hibiscus has even shown promise in protecting against the development of kidney stones5 .