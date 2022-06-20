Summer heat can be grueling. While the sun is energizing at times, some days the temperature just drains your battery leaving you hot, frazzled, and exhausted.

When summer is at its peak, you might find yourself reaching for lots of iced beverages or cold, sugary drinks to cool you down. And while it may feel refreshing, ice can restrict digestion according to Ayurveda, a holistic healing system with roots stretching back to ancient India. While herbal teas may remind you of wintertime, some herbs have cooling properties that make them perfect candidates for refreshing summer tea to bring down your body temperature.

Here are four cooling herbs worth looking into and why: