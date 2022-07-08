Seasonal changes are a time of transition—and it's not always easygoing. Emerging from hibernation—of winter, of working from home, of being overall more in and within ourselves—to the social scene that is summer brings with it a process of peeling back (and off) the layers, re-embodying our evolved identity, and being anew.

Transitions of any kind are also great opportunities to create change in a routine. In my practice, I'm very often working with clients and community members on redesigning habits. That is, breaking unwanted cravings, habits, and dependencies and charting new ones.

I've found that cravings drive a lot of lives. And they can make us feel outwitted, victimized, discouraged, and undermined. One of the best ways to gain the upper hand with cravings is to replace them with something similar but preferable. Slowly, over time, we can transition further from what's hindering us and closer to where we want to be.

One of my favorite herbs for charting a healthier path during this time of year is hibiscus. This herb is one of my staples for redirecting cravings because it's sweet and tart, which satisfies many flavor receptors. It's also something we can sip on throughout an entire afternoon, it's easy to find or make, and it's doing double (or quadruple) duty by both replacing a treat-calling while delivering all of the fairly major benefits below.