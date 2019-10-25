There will always be more to do than we have hours in the day to do. The "I'll just do more" pitfall leads us into a false comfort zone crammed with volume, motion, and activity.

When we're in the "I'll just do more" pitfall, we believe that as long as we keep working—harder and longer—we'll be able to add more value, get ahead of others, get more out of life, or just feel OK.

In this mindset, our lens becomes clouded with all that's going on, and we lose vital track of how our work and choices are connected to passion, contributions, meaning, or progress. Instead, we get caught on a hamster wheel of doing, of sheer activity, and despite our strenuous efforts, we don't get the results we hope for, and we don't have a sense of internal satisfaction in what we're getting done. This mindset is easy to fall into because the world around us tells us this is what we should be doing to succeed.

It may feel good temporarily to be needed by others, demonstrate that you have a high tolerance for stress, or relish the excitement of taking on something new. But eventually you hit a point of diminishing returns.