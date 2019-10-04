You Can Train Your Brain To Thrive During Trauma & Stress — Here's How

Through these exercises, MMFT aims to cultivate two core domain-general skills: attentional control and tolerance for challenging experience. Because these skills undergird other competencies needed for effective decision making and interpersonal interactions—such as situational awareness, emotional intelligence, and mental agility—cultivating these skills can provide a big return on training investment. Attentional control is mostly cultivated through focused attention (FA) techniques, while tolerance for challenging experience is cultivated through both FA and open monitoring (OM) techniques.

Attentional control is the ability to direct and sustain attention deliberately on a chosen target over time. Attentional control leads to improved concentration, more capacity to inhibit distractions, and more capacity to remember and update relevant information.

Tolerance for challenging experience is the ability to pay attention to, track, and stay present with such experience without needing it to be different. Such challenging experiences can be external (e.g., harsh environmental conditions or difficult people) or internal (e.g., physical pain, stress activation, intense emotions, distressing thoughts, nightmares, or flashbacks). Without training our capacity to tolerate challenging experience, many of us default to checking out, distracting ourselves, or trying to "fix" the discomfort with stress reaction cycle habits and other impulsive or reactive behavior. Importantly, tolerance for challenging experience is not the same thing as "sucking it up." That's because sucking it up is actually an aversive form of thinking brain override—which, by definition, means we're not fully present to all of the information available in the challenging experience.

To be clear, if you're confronting profound dysregulation, I believe working with a therapist trained in body-based trauma techniques (such as sensorimotor psychotherapy or somatic experiencing) is essential. They can help you pace your survival brain's bottom-up processing so that it happens gradually and safely. I strongly recommend you seek out a trained professional to help you navigate your way through the process so that you don't inadvertently flood your system, retraumatize your survival brain, and exacerbate your dysregulation.

Excerpted from Widen the Window by Elizabeth A. Stanley, published by Avery, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC. Copyright © 2019 by Elizabeth A. Stanley.