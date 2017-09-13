Every once in a while, the stars will magically align, and I'll feel a deep sense of energy. Being an extremely driven woman with a business and four kids (and human, too), I instantly seize that energy and use it for all it's worth. Then, I'll wake up the next day, back to my usual levels of fatigue—or even exhaustion—realizing that I've really overdone it. I have adrenal fatigue, and it's a constant struggle to keep my energy levels balanced.

Depending on the level of impairment, adrenal recovery can be a slow process. If you're human, it's safe to say that you're not going to like how long it takes. It's very similar to construction: It always takes longer than you think and costs more money than you budgeted. Plus, it's easy to deviate from the path of recovery and have to start over entirely. Look at it this way: On one hand, adrenal recovery is a slow process; on the other hand, it's totally doable! Let's dive in to the step required to get your body back on track.

The most critical part of recovering from adrenal fatigue is to stop stressing the system. Think of your adrenals like a bank account, and the following things "drain" the account of its reserves: stress, anxiety, worry, alcohol, sugar, overwork, lack of sleep, drugs, chronic illness, autoimmune disease, toxic relationships, feeling powerless, PTSD, food sensitivities, financial issues, divorce, and over- or under- exercising. In other words, anything and everything can place added stress on the body. The first piece of advice I can give you is not to do this alone; healing from adrenal fatigue is best done under the supervision of a functional medicine provider. Each person's is unique, so at times, the specifics will change, but there are a few basic steps everyone should be taking: