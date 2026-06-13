There's A Gemini New Moon Headed Our Way—Here's What To Know + How To Work With It
We're just over a week out from the summer solstice and the start of Cancer season—but not so fast. First, we have a new moon headed our way this weekend, bringing with it a breath of fresh air and some seriously social vibes.
Here's everything to know about this new moon, plus how to work with it.
The astrology behind this month's new moon
The new moon will be exact on Sunday, June 14, at 10:56 p.m. EDT, and this time around, it's in the sign of social and chatty Gemini.
New moons are a time to set intentions and clear your slate, so to speak, and in intellectual Gemini, we might all be brimming with new ideas and inspiration under this new moon. Not to mention, Gemini is easily the most talkative sign, so we can also expect some interesting conversations, at the very least.
In any case, this is a moment for cooperation and community. Gemini is even associated with the third house of local networks and neighborhoods, so this is an excellent weekend to put yourself out there, meet new people, and get an early start to summer festivities.
Of course, in terms of making actual, tangible headway towards your goals, remember that you can't just talk about it—you've gotta be about it. Luckily, Mars is in practical and grounded Taurus for the rest of this month, which can help keep us on track.
3 rituals to work with the new moon in Gemini
Write down your intentions
With the new moon in air sign Gemini, this is the perfect opportunity to set some clear and thought-out intentions. From there, you'll want to write them down and even say them out loud.
Along with your intentions, come up with related affirmations to pair with them. For example, if your intention is to spend more time with your loved ones this summer, you might write, "I am surrounded by people who love and care about me."
And remember: Intentions mean nothing when they're not paired with aligned action.
Host a new moon circle
Gemini new moons are all about conversation, air, information, knowledge, and socializing. That said, if you've been wanting to get the gang together, this is an excellent moon to host a new moon circle.
Gather up some of your closest like-minded friends for an evening of intention setting and community. Here's our guide to new moon circles for ideas and inspo!
Pull a tarot spread
Curious what this Gemini new moon means for you? Grab your favorite tarot deck and give this four-card spread a try:
- What has been leaving my life since the Gemini full moon last December?
- What is beginning or starting in my life under this new moon?
- Where could I use more of Gemini's curiosity and adaptability?
- What is my focus leading up to the Gemini full moon in six months?
The takeaway
This Gemini new moon reminds us all of the joy we can find when we stay open to new experiences, people, and ideas. However you spend this moon, keep in mind that Gemini's biggest priority is learning about and experiencing all that life has to offer.