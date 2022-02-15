Here Are Four Beauty Tips To Fill You With Self-Love On Valentine's Day

On the surface, Valentine's Day might look like expensive dinners, chocolates, and a bouquet of flowers sent by your significant other. But underneath all that, it's a day to express love to the most important people in your life—starting with yourself. That means slowing down and giving attention to your needs, first and foremost.

Before making any plans this year, focus on carving out little moments throughout the day for some extra pampering. And it doesn't hurt to stop by The Vitamin Shoppe beforehand to pick up a few essentials. Here are four ways to show yourself love through beauty and self-care: