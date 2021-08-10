I'm An Herbalist & This Drink Instantly Relaxes Me (Nope, Not Booze)

Reaching for a happy hour drink is a quick way to separate work from the rest of your life, which can help to ease stress and support mental health—especially for those of us working from home. And when made with the right ingredients, the beverage itself can also help calm down your nervous system after a long day.

Case in point: this alcohol-free delight that Rachelle Robinett, R.H., herbalist and founder of Supernatural, loves to sip once her final email is sent. Follow along with her formula for a citrusy, tart mocktail that relaxes the body while keeping the mind clear, calm, and focused.