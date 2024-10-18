Skip to Content
Spirituality

A Herbalist Spills The Tea On What Herbs Can Give You Vivid Dreams

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
October 18, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Herbal Tea Being Poured into a Cup
Image by Charles Deluvio / Unsplash
October 18, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Few things are more fascinating—and mysterious—than our dreams. If you've dipped your toes in the dream interpretation realm, you might be wondering how you can have more vivid or lucid dreams (and the resulting peeks into your subconscious) on a nightly basis.

According to Rachelle Robinett, R.H., the founder of herbalism education company Supernatural, certain herbs are here to help. Here's what she had to say about achieving vivid dreams using herbal allies, plus a ritual to get you started.

The herb-dream connection

According to Robinett, certain herbs can have a powerful effect on sleep1 and dreams. "The typical blends for lucid dreaming and dream recall, or vivid dreaming, are generally nootropics and hypnotics or sedatives," she explains to mbg.

Nootropics are drugs or supplements believed to improve cognitive function, including memory. And hypnotics or sedatives, which Robinett notes are pretty interchangeable, allow you to be relaxed and somewhat sedated.

"Nootropics are stimulating cognitively but not caffeinated," she adds, "and hypnotics or sedatives create this tension where you're partly awake and you're kind of sedated, so you're able to be in that lucid state for longer or be more aware of your time in that space."

And this isn't a 21st-century discovery by any means: Cultures around the world have been incorporating herbs into their dreaming regimens for generations. From Mexico to China to India and even ancient Aztec civilizations, our ancestors have long believed in the power of herbs for dreams.

11 herbs for dreams

Robinett says that these 11 herbs are great for getting us into the relaxed, receptive state where dreaming can occur. As always, talk to your doctor before adding any new herbals to your routine, as they can interfere with certain medications:

  1. Gotu kola: An herb that would be considered a nootropic, found in research to improve cognitive function2 and promote healthy aging.
  2. Ginkgo: A plant native to China, ginkgo is another nootropic, Robinett says. It's thought to improve cognition3 as well as memory.
  3. Bacopa: Long used in Ayurveda, bacopa is a nootropic herb that has been found in research to improve cognition and memory4 and even increase cerebral circulation.
  4. Rosemary: It's great in your food and for dreaming, too! Rosemary, according to Robinett, increases cerebral circulation and may improve dream recall.
  5. Cordyceps: A type of fungus, cordyceps have actually been found in animal studies to increase nonrapid eye movement sleep5.
  6. Lavender: A favorite herb when it comes to calming down, Robinett notes lavender can also help open your mind.
  7. Valerian: Moving into the sedative and hypnotic herbs, Robinett says valerian is one of the biggest heavy-hitters. Research suggests valerian can help improve sleep quality in some people.
  8. California poppy: The California poppy has hypnotic and sedative effects6, Robinett tells mbg.
  9. Hops: Believe it or not, hops can actually help you sleep. It's known for its calming properties, and in one study, researchers found nurses who worked rotating shifts were able to fall asleep faster after consuming it.
  10. Blue lotus: Robinett notes blue lotus is a favorite for dreaming and achieving a "trippy" state. It's been used as far back as Ancient Egypt, and it can produce a somewhat "dreamlike" effect.
  11. Mugwort: "If you had to choose one herb for dreaming, it would be mugwort," Robinett says, adding that "it's a must." It's believed to help induce vivid and even lucid dreams.

How to take them

If you're looking to have some fun and interesting dreams, start by brewing the herb of your choice into a tea. A strong, small cup is better since you don't want to drink a ton of tea before bed, for obvious reasons! From there, you can put a few drops of an essential oil blend on your wrist, perhaps light some incense, and just relax before bed as you sip your tea. Next stop: your subconscious.

More On This Topic

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles
Routines

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles

Merrell Readman

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

