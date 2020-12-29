When I first started my journey as an herbalist, I had the pleasure of working with an amazing mentor, Lata Kennedy, who could occasionally be heard telling interns, "If you're ever not sure what to give someone, give them nettles."

Although many people associate the flowering plant Urtica dioica, commonly known as nettle, with the painful sting that results after brushing up against leaves of the plant, it is actually one of the most extraordinary herbs I've come to know.

Also consumed as a vegetable, nettles contain an impressive array of nutrients, phytochemicals, and other bioactives with a host of health-promoting properties. And in my opinion, it's a perfect herbal tea to start your morning out right.