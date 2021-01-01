mbg Contributor

Cheryl Boiko is a community herbalist based in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, and owner of Remedies Herb Shop. She completed the advanced immersion program at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition and is a certified holistic health practitioner. Cheryl studied the Wise Woman Tradition of Herbal Medicine and her training included field work, plant identification, herbal medicine making and health and wellness consulting. Her shop offers hundreds of organic herbs and herbal products, as well as a wide variety of classes and workshops.