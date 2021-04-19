mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Functional Food
How Learning About Herbal Monographs Inspired Me To Write About Food
|
Personal Story How Learning About Herbal Monographs Inspired Me To Write About Food

How Learning About Herbal Monographs Inspired Me To Write About Food

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
Food & Nutrition Writer By Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
Food & Nutrition Writer
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A, is a journalist, IIN graduate integrative health coach, E-RYT 500 lead yoga teacher, and 500-Hour certified Pilates instructor.
(Last Used: 2/11/21) Ayurvedic Herbs & Spices And Their Health Benefits

Image by mbg Creative / Various, iStock

April 19, 2021 — 22:32 PM

Human beings, plants, and the environment have been pulsing in unison since the start of our collective history. The botanical realm has always surrounded us, and it was perhaps becoming aware of this powerful synergy that led me to a new school of wellness: herbalism.

I've been drawn to indigenous botany, and their broad spectrum of potential benefits since I was young. Growing up in Costa Rica instilled in me a deep affinity toward herbal remedies, how they work in the human body, and most fascinatingly, how they can promote health. I learned that while many herbs (plants, seeds, roots, trees, or fruits) may soothe the mind and the body, lifestyle habits and optimal nutrition are equally powerful in advancing well-being. 

Functional Nutrition Coaching

with Multiple Instructors
Functional Nutrition Coaching

Still, it wasn't until I started learning about and drafting my own herbal monographs that the power of food became even more clear. More than an organizational and informative tool, herbal monographs allowed me to tune into my passion for food—or should I say, the potential of food as medicine—informing both what and why I write in the well-being space. For my highly-visual, organized mind, reading an in-depth piece on a single herbal topic helped me deepen my understanding of plants and food alike.

Advertisement

What is an herbal monograph?

According to Therapeutic Use of Medicinal Plants and Their Extracts, an herbal monograph is "a document that describes a botanical drug and provides information that allows for its proper identification. It contains the basic description, including nomenclature, parts used, constituents, range of application, contraindications and side effects, incompatibilities with other medications, dosage, use, and action of the herb."

In other words, herbal monographs are a thorough, detailed look at a specific botany subject (also thought of as comprehensive scientific references), covering herbal uses, actions, dosage, efficacy, energetics, and safety, to name a few.

Anatomy of an herbal monograph.

Although categories vary between botanical systems, herbal monographs typically involve the following sections:

  • Chemical constituents
  • History or folklore
  • Uses
  • Energy
  • Harvesting and growing tips
  • Traditional names
  • Clinical uses
  • Pharmacological research
  • Modes of delivery
  • Geographic distribution
  • Combinations
  • Dosage
  • Botanical description
  • Utilized parts
  • Photos & drawings
  • Taste (bitter, astringent, etc.)
  • Applications (tincture, decoction, infusion, etc.)
  • References
Advertisement

Why I find herbal monographs so influential.

Herbal monographs helped me better understand and articulate connections between herbs and food in a systemized, educational, and yet immensely creative way. For example, just because herbs come from the Earth, doesn't mean they're all safe. Like other types of food, knowing how herbs interact in our bodies and address individual needs, is vital.

Consequently, I was inspired to start my own personal food monographs with specific categories (historical background and taste being two of my favorites), photos, and recipes. These records help me find inspiration for both my work as a nutrition coach and food writer. And I have to say, I take great pride in my ever-growing collection of both food and herbal biographies.

Advertisement
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A Food & Nutrition Writer
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A, is a journalist, IIN graduate integrative health coach, E-RYT 500 lead yoga teacher, and 500-Hour certified Pilates instructor from San José, Costa Rica. She...

More On This Topic

Food Trends

So, Is Liquid Chlorophyll Really That Good For You? A Clinical Dietitian Answers

Abby Moore
So, Is Liquid Chlorophyll Really That Good For You? A Clinical Dietitian Answers
Functional Food

Want To Eat More Sustainably? Try These 9 Foods With A Lower Carbon Footprint

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
Want To Eat More Sustainably? Try These 9 Foods With A Lower Carbon Footprint
Beauty

The Oh-So Easy Eyeliner Hack Drew Barrymore Loves For Widening Eyes

Jamie Schneider
The Oh-So Easy Eyeliner Hack Drew Barrymore Loves For Widening Eyes
Recipes

6 Clever Recipes That Use Every Part Of Your Produce

Eliza Sullivan
6 Clever Recipes That Use Every Part Of Your Produce
Beauty

8 Core Beauty Truths We Believe In About Clean & Conscious Beauty

Alexandra Engler
8 Core Beauty Truths We Believe In About Clean & Conscious Beauty
Integrative Health

Always Feel Stiff & Tight? You Might Be Missing This Crucial Nutrient

Sarah Regan
Always Feel Stiff & Tight? You Might Be Missing This Crucial Nutrient
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Routines

A Gentle 10-Minute Workout To Ease Bloat, Gas & Constipation

Juanina Kocher
A Gentle 10-Minute Workout To Ease Bloat, Gas & Constipation
Spirituality

Taurus Season Is Here: How To Work With Its Sensual, Steadfast Energy

The AstroTwins
Taurus Season Is Here: How To Work With Its Sensual, Steadfast Energy
Sex

Ever Tried Masturbating With A Partner? A Full Guide, In Case You're Curious

Farrah Daniel
Ever Tried Masturbating With A Partner? A Full Guide, In Case You're Curious
Spirituality

The Benefits Of Obsidian & How To Use It In Your Spiritual Practice

Sarah Regan
The Benefits Of Obsidian & How To Use It In Your Spiritual Practice
Beauty

Are You At Risk Of Ruining Your Skin Barrier Function? Why You Should Care

Alexandra Engler
Are You At Risk Of Ruining Your Skin Barrier Function? Why You Should Care
Change-Makers

Our 5 Favorite Eco-Friendly Kitchen Products (Just In Time For Earth Day)

Devon Barrow
Our 5 Favorite Eco-Friendly Kitchen Products (Just In Time For Earth Day)
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/herbal-monographs-inspired-me-to-write-about-food

Your article and new folder have been saved!