Human beings, plants, and the environment have been pulsing in unison since the start of our collective history. The botanical realm has always surrounded us, and it was perhaps becoming aware of this powerful synergy that led me to a new school of wellness: herbalism.

I've been drawn to indigenous botany, and their broad spectrum of potential benefits since I was young. Growing up in Costa Rica instilled in me a deep affinity toward herbal remedies, how they work in the human body, and most fascinatingly, how they can promote health. I learned that while many herbs (plants, seeds, roots, trees, or fruits) may soothe the mind and the body, lifestyle habits and optimal nutrition are equally powerful in advancing well-being.