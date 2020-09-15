The Sustainable At-Home Workout Essentials Our Health Editor Loves 

“Our body is only as healthy as the well-being of our planet,” a medical expert told me a few years back during an interview—and that sentiment has stuck in my mind ever since.

Like much of the population, in March, I traded my go-to gym workouts and fitness studio classes for routines in my living room. Since I rarely left my NYC apartment, I knew I’d need to make daily at-home movement a priority whenever possible, to support both my body and mind—a yoga flow to start off the morning, a quick HIIT session during my lunch break, or a strength workout to round out the day.

In order to support not only my personal health, but also the planet, I’ve tried to seek out athleisure and equipment with the environment in mind. Here are a few of my favorite Earth-friendly fitness items.