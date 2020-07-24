Homemade Face Masks Need At Least 2 Layers To Work, Study Says 

In the wake of COVID-19, wearing face masks as a preventative measure, has become highly encouraged. Though cloth coverings are available to purchase, many people have used this as an opportunity to get crafty with DIY face masks. But are homemade masks effective? According to new research, it depends on how they’re made.

A new study published in the journal Thorax, says in order to be effective, cloth face masks should be made with at least two layers of fabric.