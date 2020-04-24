The study, published in the American Chemical Society’s journal (ACS Nano), explains that COVID-19 is thought to be spread through the respiratory droplets of infected people. The researchers from the University of Chicago note that those respiratory droplets can vary in size. The smallest droplets are called aerosols.

While environmental factors, like humidity and temperature, largely determine how long these droplets will survive in the air, according to the study, larger droplets tend to settle due to gravity and don’t travel as far.

“However, aerosols remain suspended in the air for longer durations due to their small size and play a key role in spreading infection,” the study writes.