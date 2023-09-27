"In January 2022, I told myself that this would be my year: The year I finally make myself a priority and put my passion for health and wellness first. In March, I signed up for the mindbodygreen health coaching program, and I am extremely happy with my decision... All my life, I was never one to want to participate in class, until now. The comfort you feel amongst other students and the health coaches is unmatched. Everyone encourages you to be yourself and allows you to speak freely without judgment. You feel heard! Also, you make so many new friends who share similar values and goals, which is one of the best parts. Don’t hesitate to join—you won’t be disappointed!"