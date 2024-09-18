Skip to Content
Functional Food

The Health Benefits Of Cayenne + 10 Ways To Use It In The Kitchen

Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye
September 18, 2024
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women's, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women's health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women's health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Overhead of a Variety of Herbs
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Cayenne pepper has a rich history, dating back over 7,000 years in Central and South America. Fast-forward to today, and it makes for a wonderful addition to your spice cabinet that you can use as a healthier hot sauce alternative.

Here's how cayenne pepper is working overtime to boost your health and add a kick to your dish. Plus, a few creative ways to work it into your menu. 

5 benefits of cayenne pepper

This mighty pepper can do more than spice up your dinner. Here are a few cayenne benefits licensed nutritionist Marcie Vaske, M.S., L.N., CNS, thinks you should know: 

  • It supports metabolic health: The metabolic benefits of cayenne come from the compound capsaicin that gives the pepper its kick. "Capsaicin has thermogenic properties, meaning it helps your body burn more calories by increasing heat production. This can lead to a slight boost in metabolism1, potentially aiding in weight management efforts," Vaske explains. Hence, why you may find cayenne pepper on the ingredient list in some metabolism supplements
  • It may help with congestion: "The heat and spice from cayenne pepper can help thin mucus to clear nasal congestion2 and relieve sinus pressure," Vaske says, in addition to reducing inflammation. Now you know why cayenne pepper is often mixed into wellness shots and smoothies (along with ginger, turmeric, garlic, etc.) to beat common colds. 
  • It's rich in antioxidants: Like many peppers, cayenne contains both vitamin A and vitamin C3, providing antioxidant support for the body, which benefits immune health, skin health, and beyond.
  • It supports heart health: "Cayenne pepper does support heart health4 by improving circulation and may reduce bad cholesterol levels, known as LDL," Vaske says, adding that the anti-inflammatory properties can also benefit blood vessel health. "With better circulation and balance of cholesterol, it increases our heart health," she says.

10 ways to use it 

Given the vast benefits of this spice, why not keep it in rotation? Here are a few ways to get more cayenne in your diet: 

  1. Add a teaspoon to your pickle jar
  2. Sprinkle it over sweet fruits like mango, pineapple, or watermelon 
  3. Use it to season your fresh or roasted vegetables
  4. Mix a dash into your tea in the morning
  5. Add a teaspoon to your favorite sauce or dressing
  6. Mix cayenne into your scrambled eggs
  7. Make your own hot honey
  8. Mix it into hot chocolate or a sweet smoothie
  9. Take it in a supplement
  10. Sprinkle it over cucumber salad

Who should avoid it?

"While cayenne pepper is generally safe for most individuals in moderation, some populations may need to exercise caution or avoid it altogether," Vaske says. This group includes those that have: 

  • Heartburn
  • IBS 
  • Spice sensitivities
  • Those taking blood thinners, diabetes, or asthma medications
  • A latex allergy
  • Anyone pregnant or breastfeeding (should avoid large amounts)

The takeaway

Cayenne pepper has many health benefits, from relieving congestion to supporting metabolic health and so much more. Plus, it's a versatile spice that can be worked into countless meals, snacks, and even beverages. Here, more ways to support your metabolism

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

