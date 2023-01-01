Try This 5-Minute Head Massage For Faster Hair Growth & Fewer Wrinkles
If you consider yourself an avid mbg reader, then you likely already know we’re huge fans of scalp and face massages around here—they’re quick, low-lift, and you don’t need any fancy tools to reap the benefits (unless you want to use a device, then by all means!).
We truly thought the practice couldn’t get any easier, but then we came across this game-changing TikTok tutorial, which promises faster hair growth and tighter skin with just one targeted routine. Say no more.
As you can probably tell, we’re pretty stoked about this easy, five-minute practice—and we grabbed all the details for you below.
A 5-minute scalp massage for hair growth & less wrinkles.
It may sound too good to be true, but scalp massage really does boast impressive benefits, especially when you practice it regularly.
For starters, "Beautiful, strong hair depends on good blood circulation, proper nutrition, and a healthy and supple scalp," board-certified dermatologist Raechele Cochran Gathers, M.D., founder of MDHairMixtress previously told mbg. And scalp massages do just that: The movements encourage blood flow to the area, bringing with it oxygen and hair-healthy nutrients. They also help release any scalp tension, and tight muscles can often inhibit proper blood flow to the area.
It’s no wonder, then, that research has shown a significant link between regular massages and hair growth: One 2019 study found that of the 300 or so participants who followed a specific massage regimen, nearly 70% reported improved hair thickness at the end1.
You’re probably thinking: Nice, but what about wrinkles? Well, to treat forehead lines, you actually want to treat the scalp. “There are meridians that run through the forehead that actually go into the scalp," traditional Chinese medicine and skin care expert Debbie Kung, DAOM, LAc, says on an episode of Clean Beauty School. By focusing on a corresponding part of the body that is connected by those meridian lines (in this case, the scalp and hairline), you can actually target forehead wrinkles. You can read more about that idea here.
Feel free to grab a lightweight hair oil to simultaneously hydrate and stimulate the scalp (I prefer this lovely jasmine-infused serum from RANAVAT). From there, all you need is your own fingers—and a few minutes to spare. (And for more info on hair oiling, check out our guide).
- Step 1: Circular movements. Rake your fingertips through your hair, creating small, circular motions as you move towards the back of your head. It should feel sort of like you’re scrubbing in a shampoo. Repeat for one minute, making sure to cover the entire scalp.
- Step 2: Relax the hairline. Next, take your fingertips and wiggle your hairline back and forth for a few seconds, then move along the perimeter of your forehead. Again, repeat for one minute.
- Step 3: Wiggle the scalp. To further relax the muscles, wiggle your scalp back and forth with your palms. Apply light to medium pressure as you press, and repeat for one minute until you cover the entire surface area.
- Step 4: Gently pull. Next, take small sections of your hair and gently pull outward. You can wiggle the sections as you stretch them out for a few seconds, then repeat for one minute. Make sure you’re not actually pulling out strands, here—a gentle touch is key.
- Step 5: Tap. Finally, use your fingertips to lightly tap all over your head. (Imagine you’re softly playing a piano.) This technique promotes blood flow, which delivers hair-healthy nutrients to the follicles. Not to mention, research shows tapping can be effective at decreasing anxiousness and psychological distress2.
The takeaway.
The next time you have a few spare minutes in the morning, try adding this easy scalp massage into your routine. (Better yet, commit to a regular practice in the new year!) Faster hair growth and reduced wrinkles may sound like a tall order, but this simple practice really does come with science-backed benefits.
