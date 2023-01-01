It may sound too good to be true, but scalp massage really does boast impressive benefits, especially when you practice it regularly.

For starters, "Beautiful, strong hair depends on good blood circulation, proper nutrition, and a healthy and supple scalp," board-certified dermatologist Raechele Cochran Gathers, M.D., founder of MDHairMixtress previously told mbg. And scalp massages do just that: The movements encourage blood flow to the area, bringing with it oxygen and hair-healthy nutrients. They also help release any scalp tension, and tight muscles can often inhibit proper blood flow to the area.

It’s no wonder, then, that research has shown a significant link between regular massages and hair growth: One 2019 study found that of the 300 or so participants who followed a specific massage regimen, nearly 70% reported improved hair thickness at the end1 .

You’re probably thinking: Nice, but what about wrinkles? Well, to treat forehead lines, you actually want to treat the scalp. “There are meridians that run through the forehead that actually go into the scalp," traditional Chinese medicine and skin care expert Debbie Kung, DAOM, LAc, says on an episode of Clean Beauty School. By focusing on a corresponding part of the body that is connected by those meridian lines (in this case, the scalp and hairline), you can actually target forehead wrinkles. You can read more about that idea here.

Feel free to grab a lightweight hair oil to simultaneously hydrate and stimulate the scalp (I prefer this lovely jasmine-infused serum from RANAVAT). From there, all you need is your own fingers—and a few minutes to spare. (And for more info on hair oiling, check out our guide).