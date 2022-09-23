It's even more important to maintain that blood flow when you're feeling anxious. "When we are agitated or stressed out, everything about us is robbing blood to go to major muscles," Bilazarian notes. Think about how the color may drain from your face when you're met with a bout of anxiety. Your brain and body are trying to protect you from the threat at hand, so functions like digestion and circulation are put on the back burner (that's also why people may face an upset stomach when stressed). With face tapping, you're helping bring that blood flow back to baseline, thus signaling to your body that it's OK to relax.