Aside from the relaxation benefits of tapping, the sensation itself can increase circulation in the skin, which helps support healthy blood flow and an even, glowing complexion—plus, blood flow is crucial for firming the facial tissue and smoothing fine lines.

“[It] increases blood circulation and improves lymph flow to help us keep up levels of skin cell function and lymphatic drainage,” says board-certified dermatologist Ava Shamban, M.D., founder of SKINFIVE. “A sluggish system leads to sallow skin. Circulation and oxygenation are always supportive for delivering nutrients, plasma, hydration, and essential minerals through the network skin and to keep our sebaceous networks flowing.”

It’s even more important to maintain that blood flow when you’re feeling anxious. “When we are agitated or stressed out, everything about us is robbing blood to go to major muscles,” Bilazarian notes. Think about how the color may drain from your face when you’re met with a bout of anxiety. Your brain and body are trying to protect you from the threat at-hand, so functions like digestion and circulation are put on the backburner (that’s also why people may face an upset stomach when stressed). With face tapping, you’re helping bring that blood flow back to baseline, thus signaling to your body that it’s OK to relax.

And at the risk of sounding like a broken record, stress management is skin care. According to Shamban, reducing stress is one of the best “anti-aging” treatments out there. “With these established sequences at specific acupressure points along with verbalization of thoughts, we are able to create a connection within ourselves, [and] harness our emotions or feelings to release them,” she notes. “Thus, it may promote healing around some emotional or physical issues that have continued to hold us back.”

Bilazarian even says one of her previous colleagues—board-certified psychiatrist and doctor of Chinese medicine Jingduan Yang, M.D.—uses the same points for his cosmetic acupressure practice. “He would watch me [train], and he would say the points that I was using were the exact points he would teach people to use for his acupressure facelift,” she recounts. The link between mental health and skin health has never seemed so clear.

Zooming out even further, tapping gives you the opportunity to really connect with your skin and address any emotions that may arise during the practice. When you put your hands on your face and really feel the texture of your pores, it’s way more difficult to criticize any “imperfections” you might have.

Shamban echoes the sentiment: “Instead of looking into a mirror and judging or criticizing, feeling and tapping may enable us to have a more tactile perspective and greater appreciation of our face, features, and skin,” she says. “Tapping may change our perception, create a greater connection, and lead to a more beautiful view of ourselves.” And when you treat your skin with the love and care it deserves, you’ll often yield a way brighter glow.