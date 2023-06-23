While we typically associate hearing problems with natural aging, they can be a red flag for cognitive issues to come. According to The Lancet, hearing impairment is the most prominent risk factor1 for dementia—midlife hearing loss accounts for approximately 9% of dementia cases2 .

While research into why and how these conditions are linked is ongoing, scientists theorize that neuronal mechanisms related to hearing loss can play a role in and exacerbate dementia pathology—and vice versa.

In other words, in cases where dementia patients also have hearing loss, the science isn’t definitive on whether dementia exacerbates hearing loss or hearing loss can directly lead to dementia. However, there seems to be a clear relationship between auditory processing and global cognitive function in such cases.