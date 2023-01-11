Just because a habit works for someone else does not mean it's the best course of action for you. By being honest with yourself about the timing and circumstances of your desired habit, you can optimize your chances of making it a part of your regular routine.

"There's no magic one-size-fits-all solution for how you want to set up a habit, whether you do it in the morning, afternoon, or night," Rubin says in a mindbodygreen podcast episode. "People are going to differ on when they feel most productive, creative, and energetic."

For example: Let's say your goal is to improve your overall nutrition and longevity efforts. To achieve this goal, you decide to form the daily habit of taking a multivitamin (if this is also your goal, you can find our roundup of the best multivitamins here).

You might think taking your multi first thing in the morning is ideal since many others take their supplements at that time. However, if you have a sensitive stomach or struggle with digestive concerns, you may not be able to tolerate a high-potency multi (or any other supplement) on an empty stomach.

If this is the case, you could consider pairing the habit of supplementation with a meal (bonus: Many vitamins included in a multi are fat-soluble, which means they're best absorbed and activated when taken with food, so this timing is especially beneficial).