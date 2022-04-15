For an effective leg day exercise that requires minimal equipment and engages multiple areas of the body, a hamstring curl is one of the best moves out there. Using a single dumbbell to fire up the glutes and strengthen the legs, this move can fit within any workout—from a quick 20-minute sweat session to a dedicated lower-body split. Here’s how to do hamstring curls at home, a more challenging modification, and some tips for making the most of this exercise.