5 Gut-Supporting Foods You Should Definitely Be Eating On A Keto Diet

The ketogenic diet is a fat-focused, significantly carb-restricted diet—and while this can be a good way to lose weight by shifting your body to use fat as an energy source rather than glucose, many people believe that higher fat diets reduce microbial diversity in the gut. But the research actually isn't clear-cut on this. A recent study showed that in patients with multiple sclerosis, concentrations and diversity of certain populations of bacteria were reduced. When these patients were then placed on a ketogenic diet, the bacterial concentrations were further reduced (generally, not a good thing). However, the patients started to recover after three months on a keto diet, and after six months, the concentrations of the microbes normalized, meaning, in some instances, keto could actually be a tool to help rebalance the gut.

Another study showed that the ketogenic diet could significantly modify symptoms of epilepsy and reshape the gut microbiome of infants with the condition, and it's also been suggested (using an animal model) that the ketogenic diet may reduce some of the neurological symptoms associated with autism spectrum disorder as a result of changes to the gut microbiome.

While there are some human studies demonstrating negative impacts of the keto diet on the gut microbiome, many of these studies involve small sample sizes and may even include people with certain metabolic problems, making it hard to generalize to everyone. It's also important to try to define what kinds and sources of fats are being used in certain studies—many studies don't specify this, but it could make all the difference in the outcome. For example, avocado, salmon, and olive oil are all quality fat sources that may help reduce inflammation throughout the body, including in the gut, while pork rinds and processed meats can be pro-inflammatory and promote intestinal permeability (aka leaky gut).