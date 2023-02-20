At the most basic level, crepey skin is caused by a lack of collagen and elastin in the skin—collagen makes skin look super plump, so a loss leads to that paper-thin exterior. We naturally lose collagen as we age, so that's one contributor to crepey skin we can't really control.

However, you can take preventative measures from within to make sure that process doesn't happen earlier than it needs to, most notably by taking hydrolyzed collagen supplements.

These can help promote your body's natural production of collagen1 and other molecules that help the skin stay firm and taut, like elastin and fibrillin.

Aside from keeping your skin firm, they can even help support your skin's hydration levels: One double-blind, randomized placebo-controlled clinical trial found that participants' moisture levels in the skin were seven times higher2 than those who did not take the supplements.

Don’t settle for just any collagen supplement, though—get your money’s worth by investing in high-quality hydrolyzed collagen peptides. Not sure where to look? Here are nine A+ options, all approved by a nutrition Ph.D.