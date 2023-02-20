Got Crepey Skin? Here's How To Treat It From The Inside Out
If your skin feels like fragile paper or wrinkles easily, you might be dealing with crepey skin. Now, everyone experiences this at some point thanks to the natural skin aging process, but that doesn’t mean you can’t encourage firmer skin from here on out.
A hydrating body lotion is a great first step, but you should address the root cause of crepiness as well: declining collagen production. Here’s how to tend to your crepey skin from the inside out.
Advertisement
How to treat crepey skin from the inside out.
At the most basic level, crepey skin is caused by a lack of collagen and elastin in the skin—collagen makes skin look super plump, so a loss leads to that paper-thin exterior. We naturally lose collagen as we age, so that's one contributor to crepey skin we can't really control.
However, you can take preventative measures from within to make sure that process doesn't happen earlier than it needs to, most notably by taking hydrolyzed collagen supplements.
These can help promote your body's natural production of collagen1 and other molecules that help the skin stay firm and taut, like elastin and fibrillin.
Aside from keeping your skin firm, they can even help support your skin's hydration levels: One double-blind, randomized placebo-controlled clinical trial found that participants' moisture levels in the skin were seven times higher2 than those who did not take the supplements.
Don’t settle for just any collagen supplement, though—get your money’s worth by investing in high-quality hydrolyzed collagen peptides. Not sure where to look? Here are nine A+ options, all approved by a nutrition Ph.D.
The takeaway.
Crepey skin naturally comes with age, with a root cause of collagen degradation. Aside from committing to body moisturizer daily, you can ingest collagen peptides to support your internal collagen bank, which can lead to tighter, more youthful-looking skin for much longer. Of course, this article only scratches the surface—there’s much more to learn about crepey skin here if you’re curious.
Advertisement
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends, holistic skincare approaches, must-have makeup products, and inclusivity in the beauty industry. She currently lives in New York City.