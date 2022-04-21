Bored Of Squats? Try This Exercise To Fire Up Your Glutes & Core Instead

One of the best ways to optimize your workout routine is by including compound movements that target several areas of the body at once. Good mornings are one such exercise that not only fires up your glutes, but also activates your core and back for a full-body workout that does double duty.

While this exercise requires dumbbells to be most effective, it’s easily modified at home to work for all fitness levels and tone your booty, back, and abs. Good mornings can also be used as a mobility exercise to increase movement in the hips, making it a multi-functional asset to your full-body routine.

We chatted with Sara Angle, ACE-CPT to find out how to safely do this move (demonstrated below by certified personal trainer BB Arrington, CPT) in order to engage your entire body, along with the best variations to try as you improve your strength and confidence in the gym.