Found: An At-Home Matcha Latte That Tastes Better Than My Favorite Coffee Shop

I start most mornings with a walk around the neighborhood and, as a bit of a matcha enthusiast, my bank statements are littered with charges from local cafes. And in a city like New York, those charges add up quickly. Over the past six months I’ve visited more than 50 coffee shops and spent at least $20 per week on matcha lattes.

Determined to make smarter financial decisions, but too stubborn to give up my morning ritual, I set out to make the perfect homemade matcha latte to take with me on the go. I tried over a dozen brands and nearly accepted that I’d never find a matcha as good as from my local cafe, until I discovered this Golde Pure Matcha, a powder so smooth and rich, it quickly became a daily staple.