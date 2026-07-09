We've Done The Research So You Don't Have To: What To Know About Going Gray
Healthy hair doesn’t happen by accident. It takes patience, consistency, and a whole lot of care. In July we’re explaining everything you need to know about keeping your strands strong—and spotlighting our all-time favorite stories along the way.
I am solidly in my mid thirties. With this decade has come an earned ease about my place in the world and a confidence about how I show up in it. Yes, I mean this on a philosophical level. But also on an aesthetic one, too.
The wrinkles on my forehead or around my eyes mean I have more than a few stories to tell. The dark circles under my eyes are thanks to the tireless joys of motherhood. The grays that are sprouting up are a reminder that time moves quickly. So yes, my age is showing.
Regarding the grays: I’ve not yet gotten to a place in life where I’ve decided to do anything about it (such as coloring my hair) so they’re currently very noticeable. I’ll eventually get to a point where I’ll need make a decision, but until then, I'll just continue writing about it.
Despite being one of the most visible signs of aging, gray hair is probably one of the most misunderstood. Thanks to bad info that’s flooded social media and the internet, there’s endless confusion on some of the most basic of questions: Why does it happen? Can stress really turn hair gray overnight? Is it possible to reverse? And what’s the deal with texture changes?
The answers are more nuanced than you might expect—or old wives tales will have you believe.
Whether you're spotting your first silver strands or fully embracing your natural color, consider this your required reading list. We've gathered our favorite expert-backed stories to explain what's happening, how to care for changing hair, and the best ways to keep it looking healthy.
Why hair turns gray
Gray hair begins long before you actually notice silver strands in the mirror. Each hair follicle contains specialized cells called melanocytes that produce melanin, the pigment responsible for your natural hair color. Over time, those pigment-producing cells gradually decline until they stop making color altogether.
Genetics are by far the biggest predictor of when this happens. But that’s not the only factor. Researchers continue to explore how oxidative stress, environmental exposures, and even periods of intense psychological stress may influence the process.
While there isn't a magic way to permanently stop graying, understanding why it happens can make the transition feel far less mysterious—and can inform decisions on how to approach your hair care routine going forward.
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Gray hair is different hair
One of the biggest surprises most folks experience when going gray is the texture. Gray hair often doesn't just look different—it behaves differently.
Without pigment, strands frequently become coarser, drier, rougher, and more resistant to moisture. Researchers don't fully understand why, but experts believe the loss of melanin is accompanied by structural changes within the hair fiber and a decline in scalp oil production that naturally occurs with age. Many people also notice changes in curl pattern, increased frizz, or hair that suddenly doesn’t respond to the same styling methods.
That doesn't mean your hair is unhealthy. Speaking as someone with naturally curly hair, coarse hair is not a bad thing—it can create beautiful volume and texture. It simply means its needs have changed.
Instead of trying to force gray hair to behave like your younger hair, adjust your routine. Richer conditioners, leave-ins, moisturizing masks, and gentler styling techniques can make a dramatic difference.
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Caring for silver strands
If you've ever bleached your hair, you know that lighter hues come with their own maintenance routine. Gray and white hair deserve the same thoughtful approach.
Because gray hair lacks pigment, it can be more vulnerable to environmental discoloration. Minerals in hard water, pollution, heat styling, and UV exposure can all contribute to unwanted yellow or brassy tones. Purple shampoo can help neutralize those warm tones, but more isn't always better. Overusing it can leave hair looking dull or even lavender (which is cool, but perhaps not what everyone is going for).
In addition to color quality, gray strands may not appear as glassy as before. That's because white hair reflects light differently than pigmented hair, so strands appear flat. Focus on preserving shine, too—not just color correction. Hydrating conditioners, lightweight oils, gloss treatments, and heat protection can all help silver strands look brighter and healthier.
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Your coloring options
There's no right answer when it comes to covering gray hair.
Some people love embracing silver. Others prefer highlights that soften the grow-out, glosses that add shine, or permanent color for full coverage. Many alternate between all of the above depending on the season or stage of life.
Listen: You can’t pretend gray hair doesn't exist—it’s a natural part of the aging process for almost everyone. Rather it’s about choosing the approach that feels most like you.
If you do color your hair, protecting its health should remain the priority. Modern color techniques can minimize damage when paired with the right products and professional guidance.
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