The researchers were able to analyze how the hair shaft changes over time. See, under an intense microscope, you can tell a lot about a hair's journey: Each strand is made up of dead cells, but those cells are very much alive before they're uprooted for the scalp. "While hairs are growing, cells receive chemical and electrical signals from inside the body, including stress hormones," the report reads. When those signals occur, it can cause changes in the proteins and molecules inside the hair shaft—and those changes remain there even once the strand grows out of your head. Neat, no?