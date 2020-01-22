In studies conducted on mice, researchers found that their hair did, in fact, turn gray when exposed to stress. The next step was to find out why.

"Everyone has an anecdote to share about how stress affects their body, particularly in their skin and hair—the only tissues we can see from the outside," said senior author Ya-Chieh Hsu, Ph.D. "We wanted to understand if this connection is true."

The process of confirming our suspicions about the impact of stress on our hair was no simple one. It required starting with considering our bodily responses overall before zeroing in on the molecular dynamics that cause these processes.

"To go from the highest level to the smallest detail, we collaborated with many scientists," said Bing Zhang, Ph.D., the lead author of the study, "using a combination of different approaches to solve a very fundamental biological question."