11 Signs Someone Has A God Complex & How It Differs From Narcissism

To have a god complex essentially means someone is so fervently self-assured that they actually overestimate themselves, their abilities, and their entitlement. According to licensed clinical social worker De-Andrea Blaylock-Johnson, LCSW, the inflated sense of self is the biggest indicator.

That inflated sense of self, she notes, also translates into a lot of other characteristics, especially feeling better than everyone else. "They feel they're the smartest person in the room, they know best, and their reality is the reality—their experience is the experience," she says.

Ultimately, these people tend to take arrogance to the extreme, believing they can do whatever they want with little to no regard for others—and that they're justified in doing so. "It's referred to as a 'god complex' because it's this idea that 'I am the end-all-be-all,' and they don't even consider how their actions can impact others," Blaylock-Johnson adds.