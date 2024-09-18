Cauliflower is a type of brassica vegetable, which contains loads of fiber and phytochemicals, including antioxidant-rich glucosinolates. Sapola regards "the ability of Brassica vegetables to detoxify metabolically, especially with hormone metabolism," as very impressive as well. "They pack so much of a punch," she adds. Cauli is also a type of cruciferous vegetable, which boasts benefits for gut health, blood sugar, heart health, and more. It's no wonder cauliflower has become such a trendy, nutritious staple (cauliflower "pasta," anyone?).