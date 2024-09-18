Skip to Content
Functional Food

A Functional Medicine Expert's Favorite Veggie + A Hack To Supercharge Nutrients

Hannah Frye
September 18, 2024
Cauliflower curry soup and cauliflower recipes
Image by CAMERON WHITMAN / Stocksy
September 18, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Do you have a favorite vegetable? Maybe your go-to veggie is one you eat often or that you pair with every meal. We know, we know—it's near impossible to play favorites, but functional medicine expert Amy Sapola, PharmD, director of Farmacy at The Chef's Garden in Huron, Ohio, recently shared her top pick on the mindbodygreen podcast.

Her pick? Cauliflower. Below, find out how she prepares this nutrient-rich veggie to maximize its benefits.

Why Sapola loves cauliflower & how to prepare it

Cauliflower is a type of brassica vegetable, which contains loads of fiber and phytochemicals, including antioxidant-rich glucosinolates. Sapola regards "the ability of Brassica vegetables to detoxify metabolically, especially with hormone metabolism," as very impressive as well. "They pack so much of a punch," she adds. Cauli is also a type of cruciferous vegetable, which boasts benefits for gut health, blood sugar, heart health, and more. It's no wonder cauliflower has become such a trendy, nutritious staple (cauliflower "pasta," anyone?).

However, in order to get the most from this nutritious pick, Sapola recommends consuming the whole plant—leaves and all. "You can even eat the outer leaves," she notes, as they're rich in vitamins and nutrients. (Try drizzling them in olive oil and roasting or grilling them!)

The bottom line? Cauliflower is one of the most versatile veggies you can find; if you're looking for some recipe inspiration, here are some more tips to keep things interesting:

  • Roasted with your favorite seasonings
  • As a raw dipping veggie (think hummus, spinach dip, etc.) 
  • Opting for cauliflower pizza crust 
  • In a vegetable stir fry

Sapola even recommends adding cauliflower to your smoothie as a sneaky vegetable boost. Find our favorite green smoothie recipes here to get you started. 

The takeaway

Cauliflower packs a nutrient punch, especially when you consume the leaves, too. There are plenty of ways to cook this vegetable, and you can even toss it into your smoothie to supercharge your blend. Sure, cauli may not be the most underrated vegetable out there, but according to Sapola, the hype is well earned.

More On This Topic

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

