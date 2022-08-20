Most plumping glosses I’ve tried leave a sticky residue for hours on end. And even when they avoid unwanted tackiness, the long-lasting formulas are typically uncomfortable to wear. Not to mention, the burning and tingling sensation induced by many plumping products isn’t actually necessary to make the lips look full. (Beauty does not need to be pain!)

Yet somehow the Kosas oil manages to avoid all these common issues, plumping your pout to perfection sans stinging. The secret behind this formula is hyaluronic acid, which draws moisture into my lip to make them appear plumper. It’s a win-win; my lips look great and get long-term benefits from the extra boost of hydration.

What’s more, the tint of this product is a perfect middle ground for everyday wear. It’s not too pigmented, so I can swipe it over any lip color for added shine without overriding the shade. However, on the days I’m solely sporting lip balm, the gloss adds a notable tint that’s just enough to level up that “no-makeup makeup” look.

Plus, the finish is more of a shimmer than a sparkle, so it won’t throw you back to the tacky, disco ball-inspired glosses of your pre-teens. Still it never fails to make your lip look pop; think of it as the perfect top coat to any look you’re going for, whether it be a daytime stroll or a night on the town.