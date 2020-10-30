6 Ways To Restore Sense & Sensuality Under Halloween's Full Blue Moon
There's bonus magic in the air this Halloween, thanks to a rare, full blue moon in Taurus (Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 10:49 a.m. EDT). With this Halloween full blue moon next to spontaneous Uranus, plans could take a surprising twist as you return to your senses—and your sensuality.
The Halloween full blue moon of 2020 is also a Taurus full moon that arrives during Scorpio season each year. This moon anchors you during an astrologically intense time. Are you feeling ungrounded? Anxious for no discernible reason? Earthy Taurus can get your feet back on terra firma—making you strong and stable enough to alchemize all the mystical Scorpionic visions into tangible form.
That said, the Halloween full blue moon lands at a close degree to shock-jock Uranus, the planet of surprises and disruption. If you've been stuck in an unworkable pattern, you may finally see a way out of the maze. Since Taurus is the sign of self-worth, this full moon reminds us all of the importance of valuing yourself. Choices made near October 31 may not please everyone in your world. But if they are true and beautiful in your estimation, find the courage to step in the direction of your desires.
This is also the first time we've had a Halloween full moon since 2001. Equally rare? As the second full moon bookending October 2020's Taurus full moon is considered a blue moon. (The Aries full moon arrived on October 1.)
The Algonquin tribes and early colonial Americans called this lunation the Hunter's Moon because in North America, it's the time of year when humans and animals are stockpiling their food for the winter. This week, put an infrastructure in place to "capture" a dream you've been hunting since the Taurus new moon six months ago. Don't tiptoe—the Halloween full blue moon gives you permission to open the throttle. Just remember to take the curves with Taurean precision and pragmatism.
Below are six ways the Halloween full blue moon in Taurus helps you sway with the winds of change instead of getting swept away by every gale force:
1. Embrace the process.
Put your inner rebel in the timeout chair! As a fixed earth sign, Taurus reveals the ease that sound structures can provide. Rather than reinvent the wheel, learn about the physics that keep the wheel in motion. The mechanical Bull loves a blueprint, rule, and master plan—and this full moon reminds us of the power of process. Where has your life become too complex? Bring it back to basics. By stabilizing your foundation, you'll soon again soar.
2. Treat yourself to something beautiful.
Ruled by sensual Venus, Taurus adores beautiful things—and isn't afraid to spend top dollar for them, as long as they are classic, timeless, and made with the utmost precision. It's no surprise that the classic House of Versace has been kept alive by Taurus Donatella for decades since her (Sagittarius) brother Gianni's death. So...what keeps popping up on your Pinterest board? If you've been reading the reviews and stalking the sales, this full blue moon green-lights a luxury purchase.
Top-quality, impeccably produced goods aren't just an indulgence. If they have a practical use and a long life span, they're an investment, dammit. That classic wool-cashmere cape coat or hand-tooled leather tote may very well be coming home with you over the next two weeks.
While you're at it, give your body the same royal treatment. Taurus rules the neck and shoulders, so if possible in your area, book a session to have a skilled bodyworker release the knots. Or get into the earthiness of the Halloween full blue moon and do some outdoor yoga under the light of the full moon.
3. Embrace your analog roots.
There's grace to be found in the rhythm and flow of everyday life. And this back-to-nature full moon challenges us to embrace our analog roots.
Here's a challenge: Try moving through a couple of your daily rituals without the machines you rely on for comfort and convenience. Hand a dish towel to your S.O. and have a real conversation while you're drying plates. Sweep the floor and unpack groceries slowly and mindfully so these tasks become a meditation. Hanging your clothes to dry rather than giving them a tumble in a dryer saves hundreds of dollars in energy bills and—more importantly—keeps carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere. That makes a difference in a warming world, something this fixed earth full moon supports wholeheartedly.
4. Find your voice.
Taurus rules the throat (and the throat chakra), and you're likely to feel compelled to speak your truth without holding back during the Halloween full blue moon of 2020. Just make sure you're not riding that bullish energy while the bronco is still bucking.
Use your voice in constructive ways—to speak up for your values and ethics, which are ruled by the zodiac's second sign. Or use it creatively, for things like singing or podcasting. Yogic chanting can tune up your throat chakra while creating a collective healing energy that's greater than any one voice in the room.
On a purely physical note, have you been giving your vocal cords the love they need? Hydration is essential for keeping them healthy, so drink lots more water and less dehydrating substances like coffee and alcohol. Since heaters can be drying this time of year, plug in a humidifier to maintain proper moisture balance.
5. Take a walk in the wild under the Halloween full blue moon.
Trees are critical to life on earth and provide oxygen, shade, and medicine—not to mention absorbing greenhouse gases to slow down global warming. Taurus rules rootedness. The Halloween full blue moon is a great day to take an appreciative walk among the trees or donate to a charity that plants them.
With raucous costume parties canceled by the pandemic, how about going on a Halloween hike instead? A Twilight-themed "vampires versus werewolves" trek on a trail could get everyone howling with delight under this full moon. Weather permitting, you might even pack a picnic and do a ritual under the light of la luna. Spread out your crystals for a cleansing, and let them absorb the moonlight with you.
6. Mind your green.
How friendly is your budget? While Taurus is sensual, it's also sensible and needs plenty of security in order to relax. This full moon illuminates your spending and savings plans...or lack thereof.
Impulse shopping can be a symptom of deprivation. This isn't about tightening your belt so much that you feel constricted. But it is an important week for tracking where all your hard-earned dollars flow. Put a budgeting app on your phone, or challenge yourself to pay for every purchase with cash for a week. Getting powerfully related to money leaving your hands can create a mindful relationship to your expenses—and your earnings!