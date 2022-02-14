This Week's Full Moon Could Spice Up Your Love Life: Here's How To Work With It
Mirror, mirror on the wall: Who's the fiercest of them all? The competition heats up Wednesday, February 16, as the 2022 full snow moon in Leo raises our gaze to the night skies.
Under this annual, lunar light, we'll all feel like putting our best, rhinestone-studded, statement-heeled, foot forward. Talk about major magnetism! Charm the world with your brilliance and creativity and watch your fan base grow. Then, feel free to enjoy the allure of your purr behind closed doors.
But this isn't just "a moment." Love planets Venus and Mars connect in Capricorn for a rare, exact meetup on February 16. In the sign of long-term goals and public prestige, any deals you seal under the 2022 full moon could go the distance, bringing lasting passion and fame.
This full moon will also square the lunar North and South Nodes in Taurus and Scorpio. Have you been too "fixed" about your plans lately? Invite more creativity into your process. Stability and security are nice to have, but you can pay too high of a price if you compromise on things like passion, creativity, and romance. So maybe it's better to be a little uncertain about the future if it means keeping the door open for dreaming.
This full moon earned its name from numerous Indigenous tribes for obvious reasons. The snow moon represents peak winter, when the ground is most likely to be blanketed in white in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
With playful Leo in the full moon hot seat—or should we say on the ice throne—this year, get out and enjoy some winter fun. Take a ski or snowboarding lesson if you've never hit the slopes. Build a snowman, take the kids in your life sledding, or just make a snow angel. No need to stay out for hours if that's not your jam. But like Leo, a sign that loves to be one of a kind, remember that every snowflake is unique!
Here are seven ways you can harness the potency of the February 2022 full snow moon in Leo:
1. Boldly step forth.
Noble Leo is the zodiac's hero, always willing to take a chance or speak up when nobody else dares. Summon your courage, even if that means acting in the face of your fear because you know it's the right thing to do. This is the magnanimous leadership that Leo illustrates when expressing its highest vibration.
Leo is the galactic guardian of creativity, glamour, romance, and fertility. Shifting your attention inward, you can also use the energy of the full moon in Leo to do some self-reflection and fast-track personal growth. Take an inventory of the places in your life where you could step up to a higher level of responsibility. Perhaps go a stride further and imagine how you can use your influence to create a greater connection to the world around you.
2. Grab the headlines.
Under the potent February 2022 full snow moon in Leo, you could see your efforts come to light in a bold and attention-grabbing way. We all have something worthy of shouting from the rooftops, and this moon gives us permission to intentionally self-promote. Tooting your own horn isn't an act of narcissism. Owning your gifts publicly can put you in touch with the wonder of your unique and divine talents. It helps to create a sense of deep gratitude for the life you get to live! The trick is to focus outward instead of just trolling for applause and validation. How will your offerings benefit other people? What's in it for them? And, are you acting in a spirit of service rather than servicing your own ego?
Of course, there's nothing wrong with reveling solely in your own superpowers too. While you're gazing at the full moon, do a round of virtual fist-bumps with your inner circle, with each of you taking a few minutes to boast about your latest accomplishments while the others cheer wildly for your amazingness! (Check out ideas for full moon rituals here.) Have you been hiding your light at work? Turn it up to stadium-beam level in the two weeks that follow this full moon! This is the perfect time to start a buzz on social media or to set up a pitch meeting with a client you want to woo. Be sure to include all the ways that you are the best at what you do.
3. Just dance.
Full-bodied self-expression is what this Leo lunar event is all about, so bailamos, people! Need a visual? Just picture Leo Jennifer Lopez basically anywhere from TikTok to the Super Bowl halftime stage. Whether you're hitting a dance floor or reprising that vibe in your own living room, get lost in the beat…but don't stop there. Let the dance revolution enter your life as an ongoing tradition. Daily dance breaks are good for the soul—and the heart, the organ Leo rules. There's no time like the present to get yours pumping at a cardio-approved BPM.
4. Give birth to something.
Leo is the sign of fertility, and this moment is ripe for creation! If you've been struck by baby fever, take decisive action. Maybe that means cutting ties to a "will they, won't they" energy vampire so you can manifest a partner who shares your desire to build a family, be it through natural birth or adoption. Set up a doctor's appointment if IVF treatments are something you are wanting to explore.
Figuratively speaking, you may feel a strong urge to "birth" a creative project that's been hovering in the embryonic stage of development. Set up home-recording equipment or book studio time. Write the outline for your genre-busting novel or get the production line set up for your Etsy store wares. Whatever the case, take a lionhearted leap in a proactive direction. Since Leo is the sign that rules fame, this divine timing of the February 2022 full snow moon might help draw some public acclaim when your masterpiece is ready for its big reveal.
5. Shine bright like a (conflict-free) diamond.
Glamazon Leo is the sign that rules pleasure, indulgence, and full-bodied self-expression. Break out the sequins, bold patterns, and glittery everything. Who cares if you're only making a coffee run? Rather than fade into the background, wear something that might be more appropriate for a red-carpet sashay than a slushy, snowy day. Be it a pair of bright red boots or a faux-fur, animal-print coat, take advantage of this lunar light to master the art of the selfie.
Under the light of this vivacious moon in Leo, interacting with your social media followers—and sliding into someone's DMs—could turn the key to opportunity! Just check yourself if you start comparing and despairing as you scroll through other people's feeds. And try not to start any needless rivalries, just to keep things "interesting."
6. Visualize your soul mate.
Romance falls under passionate Leo's domain: that delicious moment when a spark of attraction becomes a burning flame of desire. You may feel extra lusty near this full moon—and in the sign of passionate, playful Leo, you could be surprised by who turns your head. Keep your heart and mind open! Taking a chance on someone who is not your usual type could turn out to be one of the most exciting decisions you've made in a long time.
Not sure what or who you're looking for? Get into the imaginative spirit of Leo and make a vision board for your love life. Sit down with a stack of magazines, scissors, and glue and pull together a collage of inspiring images. No judgment! Though the pictures that call to you might only make sense to your subconscious mind, their meaning will reveal itself over time.
7. Have a Valentine's Day sequel celebration.
If you're already coupled, enjoy some extra romance. Champagne by moonlight? Yes, please. If you're comfortable with traveling, you could dream up plans for a "baecation"—and find the perfect rental to suit your desires. Our love & compatibility matcher horoscopes can provide some clues about the best bonding experiences for you and your true love!