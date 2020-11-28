As mbg's resident astrologists, the AstroTwins have explained previously, full moons are super powerful—and so are eclipses. "A lunar eclipse heightens the energy of the full moon and is a time to embrace endings and let go of things that are no longer serving you—ready or not," they say.

Ask yourself what you're ready to let go this full moon, that you don't want to bring into 2021. To amplify your intention, consider hosting a virtual full moon circle, so you and your friends can get in on the magic.

On top of that, you can try other full moon rituals like meditating, taking a moon bath, making moon water, or even writing down what you want to release and burning it. The moon is also about intuition—so follow yours and do whatever feels right.

We may not be able to see this full moon's eclipse, but we know it's there, amplifying the moon's energy even more. After the Beaver Moon, we've only go one full moon left in 2020! So, however you choose to celebrate this month, prepare to let go as we get ready for a new year.