Looking For A Research-Backed Way To Squash Stress? Call A Friend

You've heard of fight-or-flight, but what about tend-and-befriend? In this study, researchers wanted to look at how stress and friendship are intertwined in women of various ages.

They gathered 32 women, half of whom were 62 to 79 years old, and the other half, 18 to 25 years old. Some were paired with a friend, and some with strangers. The women were then instructed to complete conversational challenges that involved explaining to their partners how to arrange a geometric puzzle into a particular shape.

The shapes were hard to describe, and the researchers were able to gauge how efficient the participants were at communicating under stress by how quickly their partners were able to make the correct shape. The team also measured cortisol in their saliva to gauge their stress levels throughout this task.