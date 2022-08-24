What you consume shows up on your skin, period. In fact, your skin and your gut are in constant communication through what’s called the gut-skin axis, and it plays a role in skin homeostasis and physiologic pathways that keep your skin clear and healthy; essentially, your gut and your skin have each other on speed dial—and if your gut doesn’t get the nutrients it needs, it’s quick to give your complexion a call.

As a general rule, eating a diverse diet filled with nutrient-dense, antioxidant-rich plants is top notch for skin health; but there are a few superstars that are known to especially nurture the gut-skin axis. On the mindbodygreen podcast, gut health expert Megan Rossi, Ph.D., R.D. (aka The Gut Health Doctor on Instagram), author of How To Eat More Plants, shares her favorites, featured below.