Want Glowing Skin? Eat These 4 Foods, Says A Gut Health Expert

Jamie Schneider
mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor By Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Image by svetikd / iStock

August 24, 2022 — 0:03 AM

What you consume shows up on your skin, period. In fact, your skin and your gut are in constant communication through what’s called the gut-skin axis, and it plays a role in skin homeostasis and physiologic pathways that keep your skin clear and healthy; essentially, your gut and your skin have each other on speed dial—and if your gut doesn’t get the nutrients it needs, it’s quick to give your complexion a call. 

As a general rule, eating a diverse diet filled with nutrient-dense, antioxidant-rich plants is top notch for skin health; but there are a few superstars that are known to especially nurture the gut-skin axis. On the mindbodygreen podcast, gut health expert Megan Rossi, Ph.D., R.D. (aka The Gut Health Doctor on Instagram), author of How To Eat More Plants, shares her favorites, featured below. 

1. Dark chocolate. 

Chocolate lovers, rejoice. Your favorite dessert is actually great for your skin: Chocolate (well, specifically dark and raw chocolate) contains flavonoids—a subcategory of phytonutrients—with antioxidant actions that help neutralize free radicals and fight oxidative stress. In fact, research shows that when women supplemented with cocoa flavanols for 24 weeks, they experienced positive effects on facial wrinkles and elasticity.

“We definitely see this nice, clear gut-skin axis there with the dark chocolate,” Rossi explains. Of course, the chocolate you choose matters: The higher the percentage of cocoa in dark chocolate, the less sugar (and the more antioxidants) there will be. “If you can get a good 80%, you're doing well,” notes Rossi. “Even if you're into 70%, you know, it's better than going with your typical dairy [or] white chocolate in terms of those flavonoid benefits.” 

2. Green tea.

“Green tea is another great one for the skin,” says Rossi. It’s supercharged with polyphenols, most notably the catechin epigallocatechin gallate (or EGCG), which research shows has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. One systematic review even found that drinking green tea helped protect the skin against UV rays and oxidative stress, both of which can lead to accelerated skin aging. It’s not a replacement for your daily sunscreen, but loading up on antioxidants can’t hurt. 

3. Fatty fish. 

Rossi highly encourages getting an array of plants into your diet—but if there’s one animal source she recommends, it’s wild-caught, sustainably sourced, fatty fish. “Oily fish is an amazing source of omega-3’s that the plant sources can't really replicate,” she notes. Specifically, fish contains EPA and DHA, which are antioxidants and healthy fats that support a healthy inflammatory response in the body.*

In terms of skin health, these healthy fats are A+ for keeping skin supple and moisturized—thanks to their role in maintaining the integrity of the skin's outer layer to help keep hydration in and environmental aggressors out.*

But, alas, Americans aren't eating nearly enough fish—we're talking an average intake of only 4 ounces per week, when research suggests American adults should log 7 to 8 ounces at a minimum. To get your fill of those skin-healthy fats, you may want to think about supplementation, too. One study even found that participants who combined omega-3 supplements with topicals had improved overall skin health and appearance compared to those who only used topicals.*

4. Walnuts. 

“I completely understand for religious, cultural, or animal cruelty reasons why people may want to go 100% plant-based,” Rossi explains. If you do follow a vegan diet, she suggests getting your healthy fats through walnuts, which contain essential omega-3 fatty acids in the form of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). The body converts ALA to EPA and DHA (which are the healthy fats found in fish oil); this conversion process is very inefficient and limited, so you’ll want to consume a variety of plant-based omega-3 sources and perhaps consider fortified foods or supplements.

The takeaway. 

Focus on your gut health and glowing skin will follow. In terms of the best foods to introduce to your complexion-enhancing menu, try implementing more dark chocolate, green tea, and foods filled with healthy fats. And for more of Rossi’s gut health tips, make sure to tune into the full episode on Apple, Spotify, or check out the full video below.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
