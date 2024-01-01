Another DIRECT PLUS study6 looked at boosting the traditional Mediterranean diet with foods known to be neuroprotective: walnuts, green tea, and leafy greens. This "Green MED diet" was compared to the traditional Mediterranean diet using high-tech brain scans to measure brain volume over 18 months. Both groups were encouraged to exercise and cut back on processed meat7 (a food found to accelerate cognitive decline). The Green MED eaters had even more robust brain volume than those following a traditional Mediterranean diet, a sign of cognitive health.