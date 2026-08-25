This May Be A Smarter Way To Eat If Your Always Trying To Reduce Your Stress Levels
It's 3 p.m. You're coming off a morning of meetings, your brain feels fried, and the easiest thing to grab is something packaged from the kitchen drawer.
The foods we reach for on hectic days may also be connected to how stressed we feel.
A recent study1 of teaching professionals in urban India looked at whether people's usual intake of ultra-processed foods was associated with their day-to-day stress.
The results don't prove one causes the other, but they add another layer to the conversation about food, stress, and the routines that shape both.
About the study
Researchers surveyed 549 teaching professionals in urban India, a group that often deals with long hours and a heavy mental workload.
Participants worked through a 20-item checklist of ultra-processed foods and marked each one they regularly ate, so their score reflected how many of those foods were part of their usual diet rather than how many servings they had.
They also completed a 10-question stress questionnaire that asked about experiences such as feeling overwhelmed, unable to manage everything, or on edge.
Participants were sorted into three groups based on how many of the 20 foods they reported eating:
- Low intake: Eight or fewer of the 20 foods
- Moderate intake: Nine to 12 of the 20 foods
- High intake: 13 or more of the 20 foods
Higher intake came with higher stress scores
Teachers in the low-intake group reported the lowest stress of the three groups.
Average stress was higher in both the moderate- and high-intake groups, and the gap between the low- and high-intake groups was wide enough that it was unlikely to be down to chance. That association held after the researchers accounted for age, gender, and body size.
That doesn't mean ultra-processed food was a major driver of stress. Food intake explained about 4% of the differences in stress scores, so most of the variation came from other factors.
Female teachers also reported more stress than male teachers across all three groups.
Stress and food could be part of the same cycle
The researchers measured diet and stress at the same time, so they couldn't determine which came first.
Stress itself could influence what we eat, and researchers have looked at how stress-driven cravings shape those choices.
When you're tired or racing through a packed day, a packaged snack or ready-made meal can be far more appealing than cooking from scratch.
Highly palatable foods can also feel especially rewarding under pressure, and some are designed to be addictive.
The reverse may be possible, too. Researchers have suggested that ultra-processed foods could influence the gut-brain connection, inflammation, or blood sugar regulation.
This study didn't test those pathways, so they remain possible explanations rather than established reasons for the link.
Making the easier choice a little more nourishing
You don't need to completely eliminate ultra-processed foods, but a more useful approach is making nutritious options convenient enough to compete with the foods you grab when you're busy.
- Keep easy options visible: Nuts, fruit, yogurt, or pre-cut vegetables make a quick snack as accessible as a packaged one.
- Prep a few basics: A batch of grains, beans, or roasted vegetables makes assembling a meal much easier later in the week.
- Pair protein with fiber: The combination helps keep you satisfied and supports steadier energy between meals.
- Pause before stress eating: If you're reaching for food because you're overwhelmed rather than hungry, take a minute. A short walk, a few slow breaths, or stepping away from your screen can help you check in with what you actually need.
Food is also one piece of a bigger picture that includes sleep, movement, relationships, and how much recovery you get during the day.
The takeaway
Ultra-processed food intake was linked to slightly higher stress in this group of teachers. If busy days push you toward convenience foods, making a few nourishing options easier to grab is a practical place to start.