Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Mental Health

Stress Can Increase Biological Age—But It Can Be Reversed, Study Finds

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
September 02, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Sadie Culberson / Stocksy
September 02, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

As we begin learning more about healthy aging and longevity, one thing has become demonstrably clear: we can influence our biological age through dietary and lifestyle changes.

And according to research published in the journal Cell Metabolism1, stress is one lifestyle factor that shouldn't be left out of the longevity conversation. Here's what they found.

Studying how stress impacts biological age

For this study, researchers wanted to look at how stressful events (i.e. surgery, pregnancy, or becoming severely sick with COVID-19) impacted participants' biological age, and further, what happened after the stress subsided.

In all of the incidences, the team observed that biological age increased in times of several physiological stress—but was reversed or almost reversed after the stressful situation had resolved—making this the first study of its kind to provide such strong evidence that biological age can be reversed when stress is mitigated.

As lead study author Jesse Poganik, Ph.D., explains in a news release, “Severe stress can trigger biological age to increase, but if that stress is short lived, the signs of biological aging can be reversed.”

And as senior author Vadim Gladyshev, Ph.D., adds, “When stress was relieved, biological age could be restored. This means that finding ways to help the body recover from stress could increase longevity.”

What to do about it

There are already so many benefits to stressing less—consider this research one more reason to find your daily dose of peace. And it doesn't have to be anything major either.

Simply getting a quick workout in has been shown to produce endorphins2 in the brain that make you feel good—which can help decrease tension, elevate mood, improve sleep, and boost self-esteem.

Meditation is another common practice to take up if you're feeling stressed, as research shows regular meditation helps improve emotional reactivity3 (AKA the way you respond to stress), which can help with a healthy inflammatory response to stress.

You may also want to consider leaning on stress-busting supplements, adaptogens, and herbs, like ashwagandha, CBD, and lavender, which are research-backed to support healthy stress levels.

The takeaway

Finding ways to feel more peace and calm in your life can not only make your day-to-day life better, but shaving years off your biological age? According to this research, it's not too good to be true—and that's all the more reason to stress less.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

Health Experts Don't Want You To Use Vegetable Oil—Here's What To Do Instead
Integrative Health

Health Experts Don't Want You To Use Vegetable Oil—Here's What To Do Instead

Lindsay Boyers

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

Health Experts Don't Want You To Use Vegetable Oil—Here's What To Do Instead
Integrative Health

Health Experts Don't Want You To Use Vegetable Oil—Here's What To Do Instead

Lindsay Boyers

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

13 Tips On How To Have A Good Healthy Relationship10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The Kitchen18 Prebiotic-Rich Foods For A Gut-Friendly DietSoul Connection: 12 Types Of Soul Mates & How To Recognize Them10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To Science
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.