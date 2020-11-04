“In every moment, era, or crisis, we have a choice,” says Tsabary. “No matter how bad it is, how transformative this experience is, how shocking it is, we have a choice in how we navigate this.”

What is this choice, you ask? Well, Tsabary explains you have the choice to walk down a “path of lack, scarcity, pessimism, and dishevelment,” or the path of “abundance, transformation, resilience, grit, and courage.” It sounds like a no-brainer, but Tsabary notes that you actually make this choice every single day, whether you know it or not. However, pre-crisis when life was perhaps easygoing, you were under the impression that you didn’t have to make this choice.

“We go through our routines, and our organizations, and things fall into place,” Tsabary says. As a result, you may forget that you actually make this choice every single day, until a crisis practically smacks you in the face with it. “So any crisis—a divorce, job loss, financial dishevelment, health—wakes us up to this choice.” The question becomes: Which path are you going to take?