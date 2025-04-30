Advertisement
The Fiber-Filled, Nutrient-Dense Snack A GI Doc Eats Year-Round
When thinking about gut health, images of legumes, cruciferous veggies, and fermented foods may come to mind. While those are all fiber-rich options, integrative gastroenterologist and mbg Collective member Marvin Singh, M.D., makes a case for adding fresh, organic cherries to that list—and he seriously can't get enough of them.
"It's a low-calorie snack that comes with the benefit of fiber, phytonutrients, and vitamins," Singh tells mbg.
The gut health benefits of cherries
One cup of the flavorful stone fruit contains nearly 3 grams of fiber, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) food database1. Studies have looked at the effects of cherry's fiber and polyphenols on the gut microbiome2, finding that these compounds may be broken down to create beneficial gut bacteria.
Incorporating cherries into a healthy, balanced diet may support overall digestion and gut health, among other health benefits.
The general health benefits of cherries
One cup contains more than 17 mg of calcium, 15 mg of magnesium, 306 mg potassium, and nearly 10 mg of vitamin C, the USDA states.
Studies have also shown that cherry juice may support athletic performance and improve recovery time after an injury.
Tart cherries also contain some melatonin, which can make them a good bedtime snack from time to time.
How to find cherries
The limited summer season doesn't stop Singh from incorporating cherries into his diet year-round. When they're not fresh, he opts for frozen. "But once in a while we may throw some dried ones on a salad for fun," he adds.
However you choose to enjoy them, cherries are an antioxidant-rich, flavorful, and gut-friendly snack.