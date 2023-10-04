To balance Kapha, you want foods that are the opposite of it, which Chaudhary says are warm (in temperature, but also warming through spices), light, and easy to digest. "Since most of us eat breakfast during the Kapha hours of the day (6am to 10am) it’s particularly important to avoid Kapha-aggravating foods that are heavy, cold, difficult to digest, and loaded with processed sugar for breakfast," she adds.