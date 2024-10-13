Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Recipes

This Hearty Breakfast Is Perfect For Getting Your Fiber Fix — And It Can Be Made Sweet Or Savory

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
October 13, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Woman preparing a healthy breakfast in the morning with an optimistic attitude and vibe
Image by Gabriela Cardona / Stocksy
October 13, 2024

As the days get shorter and temperatures creep lower here in the Northern Hemisphere, we're all busting out the pots and pans, eager to make our favorite comfort recipes. Warm cereals like oatmeal are a common standby in the U.S., but allow us to introduce you to millet, a grain that's been trusted in Ayurveda for centuries.

Here, an Ayurveda expert and neurologist explains why millet deserves a spot in your pantry, plus how to whip it into a delicious and nutritious breakfast.

Fall is a time for warming, easy-to-digest meals

As neurologist and Ayurveda expert Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D., tells mindbodygreen, there are three "doshas" or mind-body types in Ayurvedic medicine: Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. Each type tends to fall out of balance during particular times of year, and in the case of winter, it's the Kapha dosha that takes a hit.

"When the temperature starts getting cold and wet, the Kapha dosha is the one you need to keep in balance," Chaudhary explains, adding that Kapha types tend to have a larger build, slower digestion, and a tendency toward sinus congestion and weight gain.

To balance Kapha, you want foods that are the opposite of it, which Chaudhary says are warm (in temperature, but also warming through spices), light, and easy to digest. "Since most of us eat breakfast during the Kapha hours of the day (6 a.m. to 10 a.m.), it's particularly important to avoid Kapha-aggravating foods that are heavy, cold, difficult to digest, and loaded with processed sugar for breakfast," she adds.

As such, warm millet cereal is a "perfect match" for anyone with a Kapha dosha—or anyone looking for a healthy breakfast during the colder months—according to Chaudhary. "Millet is easy to digest, highly nutritious, gluten-free, and has a low glycemic index," she notes.

And with this recipe, which she recommends to her clients, the spices used can further boost digestion, whether you make it sweet or savory.

How to make an Ayurveda-inspired warm millet cereal:

What you'll need:

  • 1 cup millet
  • 1 tsp ghee
  • 1 tbsp sunflower seeds
  • ¼ tsp turmeric powder
  • ¼ tsp clove powder (for savory recipe, use cumin powder instead)
  • ¼ tsp cardamom powder (for savory recipe, use coriander powder instead)
  • ¼ tsp cinnamon powder (for savory recipe, use ginger powder instead)
  • 1½ - 2 cups of almond milk (depending on how thick you want it) 
  • 1 tsp of honey
  • Pinch of salt

Instructions:

  1. Melt the ghee in a pot, and roast the sesame seeds for about 1 minute.
  2. Add the turmeric, cloves, cardamom, cinnamon, and millet into the pot, and stir together for 2 minutes.
  3. Mix in the almond milk, and cook for about 15 minutes; stir occasionally to keep the millet from sticking to the bottom of the pan.
  4. Leave to rest a few minutes so the cereal can thicken.
  5. Pour into a bowl, and once the cereal is comfortable to touch, drizzle with honey and serve warm.

The takeaway

Whether you're looking to get more variety in your breakfasts, balance a Kapha dosha, or simply find a use for the millet that's been sitting in your pantry, this recipe isn't one to miss. Save it for the next chilly morning, curl up with your warm bowl, and enjoy this ancient grain that's been a standby for centuries.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles
Routines

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles

Merrell Readman

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles
Routines

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles

Merrell Readman

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles
Routines

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles

Merrell Readman

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles
Routines

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles

Merrell Readman

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 Tips On How To Have A Good Healthy Relationship10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.