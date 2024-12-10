Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Early Menopause, Hormones & Other Female Alzheimer's Disease Risk Factors

Morgan Chamberlain
Author:
Morgan Chamberlain
December 10, 2024
Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
By Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is mindbodygreen's former supplement editor. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Older woman doing yoga
Image by IVAN GENER / Stocksy
December 10, 2024

Women are two times more likely1 than men to develop Alzheimer's disease, and scientists are starting to dig deeper into why the female sex is so much more susceptible.

Evidence suggests postmenopausal women are at much higher risk compared to men of the same age, and in a cross-sectional study published in JAMA Neurology this week, researchers from Mass General Brigham discovered other hormonal factors can increase women's risk of developing dementia2 even further.

Hormonal health factors & female Alzheimer's disease risk

The study analyzed 292 cognitively unimpaired men and women enrolled in the Wisconsin Registry for Alzheimer's Prevention between 2006 and 2021. The average age of participants during their tau PET scan was 67.

Researchers found participants with elevated Amyloid β protein (aka Aβ, a biomarker for Alzheimer's disease) that were female, used hormone therapy (in the past or during the study), and started menopause at an earlier age were significantly more likely to have higher regional tau PET (another biomarker for Alzheimer's disease).

Of the women that used hormone therapy, the study found that starting five years or more after menopause was associated with higher tau PET than starting earlier. 

As Lisa Mosconi, Ph.D., neuroscientist, nutritionist, and associate director of the Alzheimer's Prevention Clinic at Weill Cornell Medical College, previously explained in a mindbodygreen podcast episode, reproductive hormones help protect our brains from the development of amyloid plaques associated with Alzheimer's disease. As women hit menopause, their estrogen levels plummet, leaving their brains more susceptible to dementia.

How can women promote brain longevity?

As demonstrated by this JAMA Neurology study, hormone therapy can be a neuroprotective measure against Alzheimer's disease for women, when timed correctly (i.e., shortly after menopause).

Here are some other ways that women can help prevent dementia:

The takeaway

It's been well established that women are more likely to be diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, but research from JAMA Neurology shows that hormonal health factors—including the timing of menopause and hormone therapy—play a part in the development of cognitive decline.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

A PhD Explains How Often You Should Actually Take Probiotics For Gut Healt
Integrative Health

A PhD Explains How Often You Should Actually Take Probiotics For Gut Healt

Merrell Readman

Feeling Overwhelmed? Reduce Anxiety With This Underutilized Nutrient
Integrative Health

Feeling Overwhelmed? Reduce Anxiety With This Underutilized Nutrient

Morgan Chamberlain

Have ADHD? These 9 Supplements Can Help You Focus & Concentrate Better
Integrative Health

Have ADHD? These 9 Supplements Can Help You Focus & Concentrate Better

Morgan Chamberlain

This Simple Habit Can Reduce Mortality Risk By Nearly 40%, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Simple Habit Can Reduce Mortality Risk By Nearly 40%, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

Reviewers Say Taking This Supplement Has Improved Their Fitness & Muscle Tone*
Integrative Health

Reviewers Say Taking This Supplement Has Improved Their Fitness & Muscle Tone*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Can't Sleep? Try The Self-Hypnosis Trick This Psychiatrist Swears By
Integrative Health

Can't Sleep? Try The Self-Hypnosis Trick This Psychiatrist Swears By

Hannah Frye

The No. 1 Tip You Need To Live To 100, From A Longevity Expert
Integrative Health

The No. 1 Tip You Need To Live To 100, From A Longevity Expert

Jamie Schneider

Can't Focus? 5 Ways To Reel In Executive Function, From Experts
Integrative Health

Can't Focus? 5 Ways To Reel In Executive Function, From Experts

Sarah Regan

My Sleep Score Went Up 15 Points & I Owe It All To This Science-Backed Device
Integrative Health

My Sleep Score Went Up 15 Points & I Owe It All To This Science-Backed Device

Carleigh Ferrante

A PhD Explains How Often You Should Actually Take Probiotics For Gut Healt
Integrative Health

A PhD Explains How Often You Should Actually Take Probiotics For Gut Healt

Merrell Readman

Feeling Overwhelmed? Reduce Anxiety With This Underutilized Nutrient
Integrative Health

Feeling Overwhelmed? Reduce Anxiety With This Underutilized Nutrient

Morgan Chamberlain

Have ADHD? These 9 Supplements Can Help You Focus & Concentrate Better
Integrative Health

Have ADHD? These 9 Supplements Can Help You Focus & Concentrate Better

Morgan Chamberlain

This Simple Habit Can Reduce Mortality Risk By Nearly 40%, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Simple Habit Can Reduce Mortality Risk By Nearly 40%, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

Reviewers Say Taking This Supplement Has Improved Their Fitness & Muscle Tone*
Integrative Health

Reviewers Say Taking This Supplement Has Improved Their Fitness & Muscle Tone*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Can't Sleep? Try The Self-Hypnosis Trick This Psychiatrist Swears By
Integrative Health

Can't Sleep? Try The Self-Hypnosis Trick This Psychiatrist Swears By

Hannah Frye

The No. 1 Tip You Need To Live To 100, From A Longevity Expert
Integrative Health

The No. 1 Tip You Need To Live To 100, From A Longevity Expert

Jamie Schneider

Can't Focus? 5 Ways To Reel In Executive Function, From Experts
Integrative Health

Can't Focus? 5 Ways To Reel In Executive Function, From Experts

Sarah Regan

My Sleep Score Went Up 15 Points & I Owe It All To This Science-Backed Device
Integrative Health

My Sleep Score Went Up 15 Points & I Owe It All To This Science-Backed Device

Carleigh Ferrante

A PhD Explains How Often You Should Actually Take Probiotics For Gut Healt
Integrative Health

A PhD Explains How Often You Should Actually Take Probiotics For Gut Healt

Merrell Readman

Feeling Overwhelmed? Reduce Anxiety With This Underutilized Nutrient
Integrative Health

Feeling Overwhelmed? Reduce Anxiety With This Underutilized Nutrient

Morgan Chamberlain

Have ADHD? These 9 Supplements Can Help You Focus & Concentrate Better
Integrative Health

Have ADHD? These 9 Supplements Can Help You Focus & Concentrate Better

Morgan Chamberlain

This Simple Habit Can Reduce Mortality Risk By Nearly 40%, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Simple Habit Can Reduce Mortality Risk By Nearly 40%, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

Reviewers Say Taking This Supplement Has Improved Their Fitness & Muscle Tone*
Integrative Health

Reviewers Say Taking This Supplement Has Improved Their Fitness & Muscle Tone*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Can't Sleep? Try The Self-Hypnosis Trick This Psychiatrist Swears By
Integrative Health

Can't Sleep? Try The Self-Hypnosis Trick This Psychiatrist Swears By

Hannah Frye

The No. 1 Tip You Need To Live To 100, From A Longevity Expert
Integrative Health

The No. 1 Tip You Need To Live To 100, From A Longevity Expert

Jamie Schneider

Can't Focus? 5 Ways To Reel In Executive Function, From Experts
Integrative Health

Can't Focus? 5 Ways To Reel In Executive Function, From Experts

Sarah Regan

My Sleep Score Went Up 15 Points & I Owe It All To This Science-Backed Device
Integrative Health

My Sleep Score Went Up 15 Points & I Owe It All To This Science-Backed Device

Carleigh Ferrante

Supplement Or Serum? How Vitamin C Supports Skin Health In All Forms*
Integrative Health

Supplement Or Serum? How Vitamin C Supports Skin Health In All Forms*

Korin Miller

A PhD Explains How Often You Should Actually Take Probiotics For Gut Healt
Integrative Health

A PhD Explains How Often You Should Actually Take Probiotics For Gut Healt

Merrell Readman

Feeling Overwhelmed? Reduce Anxiety With This Underutilized Nutrient
Integrative Health

Feeling Overwhelmed? Reduce Anxiety With This Underutilized Nutrient

Morgan Chamberlain

Have ADHD? These 9 Supplements Can Help You Focus & Concentrate Better
Integrative Health

Have ADHD? These 9 Supplements Can Help You Focus & Concentrate Better

Morgan Chamberlain

This Simple Habit Can Reduce Mortality Risk By Nearly 40%, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Simple Habit Can Reduce Mortality Risk By Nearly 40%, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

Reviewers Say Taking This Supplement Has Improved Their Fitness & Muscle Tone*
Integrative Health

Reviewers Say Taking This Supplement Has Improved Their Fitness & Muscle Tone*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Can't Sleep? Try The Self-Hypnosis Trick This Psychiatrist Swears By
Integrative Health

Can't Sleep? Try The Self-Hypnosis Trick This Psychiatrist Swears By

Hannah Frye

The No. 1 Tip You Need To Live To 100, From A Longevity Expert
Integrative Health

The No. 1 Tip You Need To Live To 100, From A Longevity Expert

Jamie Schneider

Can't Focus? 5 Ways To Reel In Executive Function, From Experts
Integrative Health

Can't Focus? 5 Ways To Reel In Executive Function, From Experts

Sarah Regan

My Sleep Score Went Up 15 Points & I Owe It All To This Science-Backed Device
Integrative Health

My Sleep Score Went Up 15 Points & I Owe It All To This Science-Backed Device

Carleigh Ferrante

Supplement Or Serum? How Vitamin C Supports Skin Health In All Forms*
Integrative Health

Supplement Or Serum? How Vitamin C Supports Skin Health In All Forms*

Korin Miller

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.