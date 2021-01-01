He dubs this the “fasting trap.” According to Asprey, “If something feels good to you for more than four or six weeks, you have accepted it as a fact.” So if it stops working (say, your weight loss goals start to plateau), you might think you have to double down to see results. “You’re like, ‘I just need to work out more and I'll feel better. I just need to fast more and I'll feel better. I need to eat less carbs. I was at 50 carbs a day—I'll go down to 40 carbs a day, and maybe then I'll finally lose the other 50 pounds.” (He experienced this thought spiral firsthand, he shares).

You start to believe that more is better, when really you might have needed less rigidity to see results. “The reality is that Goldilocks was right—it needs to be just right.” It may take some guess-and-test to find the exact window that works for you (and you might even need to edit said window along the way), but don’t be afraid to take hours away from your fast, rather than adding on more and more time between meals. "You've got to understand the biology of fasting, which says just because it's good to do it, that doesn't mean it's good to do it all the time," Asprey adds. (Find our full beginner's guide to fasting here.)