Pass Fast Food On Your Commute? You May Have A Higher BMI, Study Finds

You know that nine times out of 10 you should try to avoid fast food at all costs—but sometimes our environment makes that a little tricky. Especially if you're walking or driving by one or more fast food joints on a daily basis. Despite your best efforts, the power of suggestion is strong, and you're probably going to say, "Eh, why not?" now and then.

And now, just in case you needed scientific confirmation of what you may have suspected, you have it—and some. A new study has found that people who pass more fast food chains along their work commute are actually significantly more likely to have a higher body mass index (BMI) than those who do not pass these restaurants. Researchers reached this conclusion after analyzing data from 710 elementary school employees in New Orleans and after adjusting for socio-demographic factors.

"The availability and variety of fast food restaurants along our commute create endless opportunities for a quick, cheap, and unhealthy meal, which results, on average, in higher body mass index," said study author and statistician Adriana Dornelles, Sc.D., in a news release.

But what's the solution? The fact is, you probably can't change your commute, and you're bound to be in a situation where you're cranky and hungry on your way to or from work. Our advice: Instead of vowing never to pop into one of these places for a quick bite again, just make the healthiest choice possible when you're there.

To help you do just that, we compiled nutritionists' top healthy-ish picks at some of the most popular fast-food chains in the country: