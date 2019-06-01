6 Nutritionists Reveal Their Favorite Healthy Meals At Starbucks

When I just want a little blast of protein post-workout but not a whole meal, I go for the Sous Vide Egg Bites with Bacon & Gruyere. They are absolutely delicious and just the right amount of calories and protein for a recovery snack. And if you're Keto, they work for you too. You wouldn't know it from eating them, but their No. 1 ingredient is cottage cheese, which boosts the protein and also provides calcium. And I like that the bacon they use is uncured and has no added nitrates. Obviously Starbucks has lots of delicious drinks, but to avoid added sugars, my go-to is always an Americano. In the summer I get it iced and I add some whole milk and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

—Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, author of Eating in Color