6 Nutritionists Reveal Their Favorite Healthy Meals At Starbucks
1. Classic Oatmeal With Blueberries
Starbucks is my favorite stop for my favorite grab-and-go breakfast option: oatmeal, oatmeal, oatmeal! I get Classic Oatmeal, and I add in one bag of the nut medley and one portion of the fresh blueberries, then I head over to the coffee bar and shake on some cinnamon for sweetness. The nuts add some crunchy protein while the oats and bluebs give me a good amount of filling fiber. It's warm and hearty and starts my day off on the right track. Truth be told, I sometimes get it for a fast lunch between clients if I didn't have it in the morning.
—Brigitte Zeitlin, R.D., owner of BZ Nutrition
2. Spinach, Feta & Cage-Free Egg-White Breakfast Wrap
When you're craving a breakfast sandwich, the Spinach, Feta & Cage-Free Egg-White Breakfast Wrap is a satisfying option that helps you sneak a little veggies (spinach and tomatoes) into your morning. I'm definitely not against whole eggs, but this option is an overall smarter pick than some of their other sandwiches. For a plant-based option, pair a piece of fruit with a packet of nuts or try out the Strawberry & Toasted Almonds Overnight Grains.
—Jess Cording, R.D., mbg Collective member
3. Sprouted Grain Vegan Bagel
With 12 grams of protein, 7 grams of fiber, and only 4 grams of sugar, the Sprouted Grain Vegan Bagel is a pretty good choice. It contains a sprouted whole wheat flour and grain blend (with sprouted wheat and rye grains) and is topped with some of the most nutrient-dense seeds, like sunflower seeds and flaxseeds.
—Abby Cannon, J.D., R.D., creator of Abby's Food Court
4. Sous Vide Egg Bites With Bacon & Gruyere
When I just want a little blast of protein post-workout but not a whole meal, I go for the Sous Vide Egg Bites with Bacon & Gruyere. They are absolutely delicious and just the right amount of calories and protein for a recovery snack. And if you're Keto, they work for you too. You wouldn't know it from eating them, but their No. 1 ingredient is cottage cheese, which boosts the protein and also provides calcium. And I like that the bacon they use is uncured and has no added nitrates. Obviously Starbucks has lots of delicious drinks, but to avoid added sugars, my go-to is always an Americano. In the summer I get it iced and I add some whole milk and a sprinkle of cinnamon.
—Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, author of Eating in Color
5. Mix-and-match snack: Almond Butter + Banana
Starbucks is a great place to pick up some healthy post-workout snack options, too! I'll buy one packet of Justin's Classic Almond Butter with a banana and an iced green tea. The protein from the nut butter helps rebuild and repair muscles while the banana helps refuel my energy. The iced green tea is refreshing, and its antioxidants can also help calm down inflammation.
—Brigitte Zeitlin, R.D., owner of BZ Nutrition
6. Turkey Bacon & Egg White Breakfast Sandwich
When traveling or on the run, I typically choose the Turkey Bacon & Egg White Breakfast Sandwich at Starbucks. This is a simple, balanced breakfast that's much lower in sodium and saturated fat compared to some of the other sandwiches. It also contains more fiber due to the fact that it's on a whole wheat English muffin (as opposed to a croissant, biscuit, or regular English muffin, which are used on many of the other breakfast sandwiches). For a beverage, I simply stick with a dark roast coffee.
—Jessica Bouchard, R.D., founder of Wellness Provision
7. Grilled Chicken & Cauliflower Tabbouleh Salad
I would go for the Grilled Chicken & Cauliflower Tabbouleh Salad. I try to eat more cruciferous vegetables like cauliflower when possible because they help balance and detox hormones, estrogen especially. Plus, this salad is low in carbohydrates and has a good amount of fiber and protein. For a beverage, I usually get the plain coffee and sprinkle some cinnamon or chocolate powder. If I'm slightly hungry but don't want to eat a meal, I get a plain latte and then sprinkle cinnamon, nutmeg, and chocolate powder to add more flavor without sugar. I may grab a packet of roasted almonds if they have them on the counter.
—Nour Zibdeh, RDN, functional and integrative dietitian
8. Egg & Cheese Protein Box
This Egg & Cheese Protein Box has been on the menu for years, and it's my go-to when I don't want to spend time thinking, like when I'm running late for a flight or an appointment. The box includes apple slices, red grapes (together they amount to a full cup of fruit), two cage-free hard-boiled eggs, peanut butter honey, and a small muesli bread. I love that I can eat some of the items now (the eggs and cheddar cheese) and save some for later (the PB packet and muesli bread). The total protein for the box is 23 grams and you also get 5 grams of fiber.
—Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, author of Eating in Color
9. Lentils & Vegetable Protein Bowl With Brown Rice
The Lentils & Vegetable Protein Bowl with Brown Rice is one packed meal! It has mostly all real, whole food, plant-based ingredients including cooked brown rice, lentils, lemon tahini dressing and kale, broccoli, butternut squash, beets, cabbage, and peas. With 23 grams and 21 grams of fiber, this is a very filling meal. For drinks, I'd opt for a shaken unsweetened iced green or white tea (in my own cup without a straw!).
—Abby Cannon, J.D., R.D., creator of Abby's Food Court
10. Za'atar Chicken & Lemon Tahini Salad
A newer menu item is the Za'atar Chicken & Lemon Tahini Salad. I love that they chose to use freekeh in this dish. It's an ancient wheat variety that has a smoky flavor and higher protein content than typical wheat. And I like that the chicken they use is antibiotic-free. The entire salad contains 430 calories, 21 grams fat (3.5 grams sat fat), 880 milligrams sodium (a little high but you could use less dressing to lower it), 4 grams fiber, and 21 grams protein. The salad does contain 16 grams sugar, but most of that is in the dressing, so again, you can use less dressing to lower that.
—Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, author of Eating in Color
